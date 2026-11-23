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As Gerry Thornley put it in his match report, “maybe they had never quite gone away, but Ireland are back”. By his reckoning, their 20-17 win over South Africa on Saturday was their best performance in two-and-a-half years. Denis Walsh salutes the team’s “monumental discipline” in the game, while even the South African media was complimentary about Andy Farrell’s crew, likening his forwards to “a pack of wild dogs in the loose”. Well, we assume that was a compliment.

Sunday evening brought a dampener with news that Dan Sheehan’s 74th-minute yellow card had been upgraded to a red, putting him in doubt for Friday’s fifth-place playoff against Australia in Twickenham.

But before that news broke, Gerry heard from a highly-contented Farrell and an elated Hugo Keenan who won his 50th cap on Saturday. John O’Sullivan handed out two nines in his player ratings, and picked out five things of note from the weekend, including the “calm, concise and authoritative manner” of referee Christophe Ridley.

John also analysed each scrum in the contest, concluding that South Africa won that particular battle, but Ireland “won the war”, and he took a look at the performances of Ireland’s powerful trinity of hookers.

Rassie Erasmus, as you know, viewed the game from his Dublin hotel, a largely silent experience for those watching him online. Nathan Johns heard his staff in the stadium deny he was in touch with them throughout, and sure look, we can only take them at their word.

We have a round-up of the rest of the weekend’s Nations Championship games, including that bonus point French win over Argentina that put them through to the final against South Africa.

In football, Ken Early was rendered befuddled by Mauricio Pochettino’s decision to start Lisandro Martinez and Matthijs de Ligt in his first game as Manchester United gaffer, a decision that contributed handsomely to their 4-0 mauling by Liverpool. “It could and should have been worse,” he says.

And in his Green Shoots column, in which he rounds up news of the Irish abroad, Paul O’Hehir is still wiping his eyes after seeing the rating Troy Parrott was given by a Seville paper for his latest performance for Real Betis: 1/10. Ah here.

In Gaelic games, Waterford’s Rathgormack producing a monster shock by beating Kerry champions Dr Crokes to reach their first Munster football final. There they will meet Cork’s Nemo Rangers who eased past Limerick’s Fr Casey’s.

In Ulster, the final will be between Scotstown (Monaghan) and Crossmaglen (Armagh), the former winning on penalties against St Eunan’s (Donegal) after a controversial late equalising point. A Rian O’Neill masterclass against Edendork, meanwhile, sent Crossmaglen into their first Ulster final since 2015.

In hurling, TJ Reid chipped in with eight points in Ballyhale Shamrocks’ Leinster semi-final win over Kilmacud Crokes, Wexford’s Shelmaliers their opponents in the decider after they got the better of Kilcormac-Killoughey. And in camogie, Dicksboro powered their way to a two-in-a-row in the Leinster final with a three-point win over St Martin’s.

And in his Tipping Point column, Denis has his doubts about the success of this split season business. “For intercounty players now it feels like there are no seasons. Next year has already started while last year is still a weight on their legs and their minds.”

In athletics, Ian O’Riordan reports on Brian Fay and Fiona Everard’s National Cross Country triumphs, and in racing, Brian O’Connor has word on a fruitful day for jockey Dan King and trainer Willie Mullins at Punchestown on Sunday. Mind you, it would have been hard for Mullins to avoid winning the John Durkan Chase – he had all nine runners in the race.

TV Watch: TG4 has the highlights from the GAA club weekend at 7.30pm, and at 8pm Brentford host Everton in the Premier League (Sky Sports Premier League).