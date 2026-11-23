What season is this? For a simple question like that the weather and the GAA used to be reliable consultants. Nobody has a clue now. The seasons are like those handy pre-packed vegetable options in your supermarket fridge: carrot, parsnip and turnip mash.

The GAA lost track a long time ago. People talk about the intercounty season, the club season and the split season as if there are observable lines of demarcation when in fact it is just as much of a muddle now as it ever was.

The intercounty season officially resumed on Friday only in the sense that it was no longer in breach of the GAA’s rules to organise collective training for the 2027 season. Just like every other year since this player welfare initiative was introduced, it has been wilfully ignored in many places for weeks already.

County boards turn a blind eye, none of the players refuse to do it or lodge a complaint with the Gaelic Players Association (GPA) and Croke Park has no capacity to engage in surveillance: they expect county boards to look after that. Just as they expect county boards not to pay managers. The system as we know it would collapse if anybody applied the rules.

So, before most of the club provincial championships have been completed, and five months before the first round of the 2027 intercounty championships, the train has left the station again.

Stuff is already going on. The provincial championship draws were made on Thursday night. Kilkenny’s hurlers staged an open training session at Mooncoin on Saturday morning, inviting their supporters to attend. The Tipperary county board issued a statement late last week rebuking the local media for “inaccurate and premature” reports on the make-up of the senior hurling panel for 2027.

But it is six months since Tipp’s last competitive match, and it is still two months until their next. If this is not the season for talk, what season is it?

One of the heralded features of the split season when it was introduced was that it would reduce the contact hours for intercounty players. That clearly hasn’t happened. For most counties the season is no shorter than before the calendar was reformed and in some cases it is longer.

In football no county can be eliminated until June, by which time they will have been training for nearly 10 months. In hurling, even the teams knocked out at the provincial stages in May will have been together for nine months. The complaints in places like Waterford and Wexford, where early exits from the hurling championship have been a recent pattern, is that the season is not long enough.

Is there a sweet spot? Nobody has located it.

Kilkenny club Ballyhale Shamrocks in training. Photo: James Crombie/Inpho

The split season was originally designed to give scheduling clarity to club players and to provide for club championship matches at the fag end of the summer and the early weeks of the weather-warning season. Nobody dwelt too much on how that would play out for intercounty players. When was their off-season? At what point could they decompress? Did anybody care?

Over the last couple of years, the experience of the Kerry footballers has become a lightning rod for this debate. At tomorrow night’s county board meeting motions will be considered for next month’s convention, one of which addresses the issue directly.

Beaufort are proposing that an “independent sports science expert” should monitor the load on intercounty players, both “biological and psychological”, in order to “optimise training on an individual basis and to ensure players are not burnt out when they return to their clubs”.

This comes in the wake of a report which assessed the potential “burnout” of Kerry players. The committee included current Kerry player Paul Murphy, former player Noel Kennelly and Jason McGahan, Kerry’s high performance manager. Their headline recommendation was that Kerry’s intercounty players would be given a “four-to-six-week” break before resuming preseason training.

It chimed with a survey of Kerry players conducted by the GPA in January of last year which, among other outcomes, found that 91 per cent of them were in favour of the split season, but 92 per cent of them wanted no matches or training for the month of November.

[ Malachy Clerkin: The GAA’s split season is a success – so why are we still debating it?Opens in new window ]

Jack O’Connor has been beating this drum for a couple of years. Uniquely, Kerry has three distinct championships for its club players: the county championship, the club championship and the district championships. O’Connor is adamant that one of them needs to be dropped.

Two years ago, Kerry’s intercounty players made a collective attempt to withdraw from the district championships but it was received poorly on the ground. In the event, some of them played and others didn’t.

When the proposed “four-to-six-week break” was brought to a Kerry county board meeting in October, it met a fiery response and was summarily defeated. One delegate characterised it as a “player ownership grab” by the Kerry football management.

In a more general context, the delegate had a point. All over the country the relationship between clubs and intercounty teams has been about custody and power. Intercounty managers won that battle years ago and the split season only copper-fastened their grip.

From last Friday, until next summer, clubs will only have access to their intercounty players on the say-so of intercounty managers. If a club needs a squad player for a county league match, permission would have to be sought and there is no guarantee that it would be granted.

When it comes to the autumn it is understandable that clubs would not want any further restrictions, but if players feel flogged a line must surely be drawn somewhere. Just like two years ago, some Kerry players lined up in the district championships this year while others didn’t.

For intercounty players now it feels like there are no seasons. Next year has already started while last year is still a weight on their legs and their minds. The club scene has become such a pastiche of the intercounty scene that there is no let up.

Before the first round of the championship, most elite club teams will have been training for seven months. When their intercounty players return to the fold they don’t expect them to be tired or coasting. The unintended consequence of the split season is that the distance between the first night of preseason and the first match that matters has never been greater.

There is no easy season.

It must be climate change.