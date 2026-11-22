Rathgormack claimed a monumental scalp on Sunday by defeating Kerry champions Dr Crokes 2-10 to 0-14 to reach their first Munster final.

Second-half goals from Conor Murray and Jason Curry booked their place in the decider against Nemo Rangers, who were 13-point winners over Fr Casey’s in the other semi-final.

Rathgormack are the first Waterford side to defeat Kingdom opposition since Ballinacourty beat Kilcummin in 2007.

Playing with the Fraher Field wind, Curry’s two-pointer followed by two more from Francis Roche had Rathgormack well placed.

Crokes closed out the half with three Tony Brosnan points and a Charlie Keating effort for a 0-9 to 0-7 lead.

A Keating orange flag made it 0-12 to 0-9 turning for home, but Rathgormack flipped the script with a 2-1 blitz.

Billy Power created the first goal in the 46th minute as Murray’s shot was saved by All-Star keeper Shane Murphy before regathering to ripple the net.

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Déise captain Murray added the lead point before Curry coolly tucked away their second goal from a penalty.

Crokes bombarded the posts with seven late two-point efforts, but Cian McMahon’s was the only one to connect as Rathgormack held on for a famous win.

Ross Corkery of Nemo Rangers celebrates his goal against Fr Casey's on Sunday in the other semi-final. Photograph: David Ribeiro/INPHO

Meanwhile, Nemo Rangers became the first club to reach a 20th provincial final after tearing Fr Casey’s to shreds in a 3-16 to 0-12 victory at Páirc Uí Rinn.

The Cork kingpins blasted three goals inside 11 minutes and led 3-9 to 0-2 at half-time before slipping into cruise control in the second half.

Fr Casey’s notched the first point through Daniel Daly, but had a half-hour wait until adding to their account in first-half stoppage time.

Their lead lasted five minutes until Kevin O’Donovan’s piercing run teed up Luke Horgan to lash into the far corner.

O’Donovan got back to block Fr Casey’s next shot, which resulted in a Ronan Dalton point at the other end. Seconds later, Dalton was in again and chose to sell a dummy before squaring for Ross Corkery to palm in.

With total kick-out dominance at this juncture, Nemo had their third goal in the 11th minute. O’Donovan was tripped by Seán Kilbridge, Eoin Morrissey black-carding the full-back before awarding a penalty, which Mark Cronin rolled home.

Corner-back Kieran Histon was next to breach the cover, with his drop-kick whizzing over the crossbar. In all, Nemo returned 3-7 from 10 shots before their first miss.

Sam Quigley earned the visitors a goal chance late in the first half, which Micheál Aodh Martin was alert to save.

Eliah Riordan slotted the game’s first two-pointer and Adrian Enright kicked three points as Fr Casey’s won the second half by 0-10 to 0-7. Dalton’s two-point free and a brace from substitute Bryan Hayes were Nemo’s standout moments.

Munster football championship semi-finals

Nemo Rangers (Cork) 3-16 Fr Casey’s 0-12 (Limerick), Páirc Uí Rinn

Rathgormack (Waterford) 2-10 Dr Crokes (Kerry) 0-14, Fraher Field