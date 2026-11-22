Leinster Club SFC semi-final: Shelmaliers 1-19 Kilcormac-Killoughey 0-17

A performance of impressive physicality and strength, mixed in with plenty of quality hurling, saw Shelmaliers book a Leinster Club Senior Hurling Championship final slot with Ballyhale Shamrocks when they got the better of Kilcormac-Killoughey in Tullamore on Sunday afternoon.

Shelmaliers were the better team and three points apiece from centre back Simon Donohue and midfielders Conor Hearne and Joshua Roche separated the sides on the day.

Shelmaliers led by 0-12 to 0-8 at half time and the big question was if it would be enough. They played with a stiff wind that was blowing straight down to the town end and a four-point lead was the minimum requirement.

Kilcormac-Killoughey would certainly have been happy as the half-time whistle approached. Daniel Hand’s third point in the 28th minute made it 0-9 to 0-8 and they would have taken a one-point deficit with both hands.

The Wexford champions finished the half well and points from Simon Donohue, Eoghan Nolan and Cian Doyle (free) gave them that four-point half-time lead and a fighting chance.

There had not been much between them before that. Shelmaliers started very well but missed some decent chances and points from Cillian Kiely, Adam Screeney and Leigh Kavanagh gave Kilcormac-Killoughey a 0-3 to 0-1 lead after six minutes. Shelmaliers found their range after this and four quality points in a row from the outstanding Joshua Roche (two), Simon Donohue and Cian Doyle gave them a 0-5 to 0-3 lead.

It was nip and tuck from here to the interval. Daniel Hand cut the deficit to the minimum in the 10th minute and neither side could manage two points in a row until Shelmaliers got those three late points to open up a four-point gap.

The difference between a four and one-point interval lead was huge and it had a big impact on the second half.

Crucially, Shelmaliers controlled the third quarter, getting into a 0-15 to 0-10 lead and they were 0-16 to 0-11 ahead after 39 minutes. K-K fought hard and two points from Conor Mahon and an Adam Screeney free had the gap down to two after 44 minutes. There was still only three in it, 0-19 to 0-16, with 58 minutes played but K-K were in bother as their attack was too wasteful, hitting 10 second-half wides.

It was clear that K-K needed a goal but Shelmaliers were the only side who threatened one. Conor Slevin had denied them with some great saves but Ross Banville’s brilliantly taken 61st-minute penalty, awarded for a foul on Paddy Connors by Tom Spain, settled the issue and there was no way back for the Offaly side.

SHELMALIERS: A Howlin; R Delaney, A Cash, J Donohoe; G Malone, S Donohoe (0-3), J Cash; C Hearne (0-3), J Roche (0-3); A Kinsella, R Banville (1-6, 1 pen, 4f and 2 65s), P Hearne (0-1); S Keane-Carroll, E Nolan (0-1), C Doyle. Subs: P Connors for Paul Hearne (47 mins).

KILCORMAC-KILLOUGHEY: C Slevin; B Kavanagh, T Spain, J Mahon; T Guinan (0-1), C Kiely (0-1), E Grogan; C Spain, D Kilmartin; D Hand (0-4), C Mahon (0-2), L Kavanagh (0-1); P Geraghty (0-1), T Geraghty (0-2), A Screeney (0-5, 4f) Subs: J Screeney for L Kavanagh (36), A Kavanagh for P Geraghty (49), B Guinan for Kilmartin (53), K Guinan for Thomas Geraghty (58).

Referee: S Stack (Dublin).