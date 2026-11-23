Rónan Kelleher breaks clear to score Ireland's third try of Saturday evening's Nations Champions match against South Africa at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA

Three Irish hookers and not a Galway boat or a craft brewery in sight. It sounds like the start of a joke, but only Irish eyes were smiling in the aftermath. Well until Sunday night when news came through that Foul Play Review Officer (FPRO) France’s Tual Trainini upgraded Ireland captain Dan Sheehan’s yellow to a red card.

Defeat doesn’t have to diminish the person or the player. To their credit the South African team were magnanimous grabbing a beer with their counterparts in the Irish dressing room afterwards, a rare moment of conviviality in a week when off the field the dial hit 10, amped up to the max by everyone except those who were collecting the blows and bruises. The ditch dwellers had plenty to express.

Rónan Kelleher started at hooker, captain Dan Sheehan swapped 42 caps in the number two jersey, with all the rugby intellectual property accrued, for a place in the middle of the backrow, while Tom Stewart was summoned from the bench. All three hookers contributed handsomely to Ireland’s hard-fought 20-17 victory against the number one team in the world.

The result is the tool used to examine the pre-match conjecture, and by the same token to write the post-game analysis. Sheehan’s presence at number eight reprised a role he road-tested previously for Leinster. It worked a treat. His speed off the back of the scrum and general footballing ability were important constituents in the micros and macros of the victory.

Slightly tongue-in-cheek, he expressed surprise that some had considered his new and temporary vocation a risk in the build-up. Winning allows that prerogative, as did his performance. No one underplayed the threat of the Springbok scrum in the build-up to the match. The carnage visited upon Ireland in that particular set-piece this time last year hadn’t been expunged from the memory.

South Africa had won 61 penalties in the Nations Championship prior to kick-off, 19 of which were squeezed from the opposition scrum. By match-end in Dublin, they mined another five from that source. The Springbok lineout ran at a 94.9 per cent success rate for the tournament, a figure that Ryan Baird and his buddies managed to reduce to 88 per cent in Saturday’s set-to at the Aviva Stadium.

Springbok hooker Malcolm Marx had helped his side win all 11 throws in his time on the pitch, but Ireland forced replacement hooker Jan-Hendrik Wessels into a couple of errant throws down the stretch. The visitors had seven maul tries to their name before Saturday but got no joy from their hosts, who were connected and committed in defence.

Dan Sheehan and Rónan Kelleher celebrate after Ireland turned over a scrum against South Africa during Saturday's Nations Champions match at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Indeed, it was Ireland who provided the game’s defining lineout moment. Kelleher’s try, from a cleverly worked and perfectly executed party piece, was celebrated in the coaching box; Andrew Goodman’s high-five for Paul O’Connell was recognition of a well-thought-out strike play.

Ireland didn’t maul once, played everything off the top and used a couple of quick throws to Andrew Porter at the front of the lineout. The early throes of the contest set a tone. Sheehan accelerated off the back of scrums and popped the ball to the onrushing Stuart McCloskey. The game plan at scrum time was clear: in, out and gone.

[ ‘A pesky, determined Irish side’: South Africa media reactionOpens in new window ]

Robert Baloucoune’s first try included a lovely one-handed flick pass from Sheehan in getting into the Springbok 22, as well as a tap penalty, the starting point of which was initiated by Kelleher. All three nearly combined again for a second try but Cameron Hanekom stretched to flick the ball from Baloucoune’s grasp and he reached over the line to dot down.

Kelleher’s thumping low tackle on Siya Kolisi stopped the Springboks captain in his tracks and enabled Joe McCarthy to win a penalty turnover. Sheehan added kick-off receptions to his to-do list and was assured in fielding the ball.

On 20 minutes, South Africa had the pitch position and possession they would have craved, with a lineout five metres from the Irish line. However, the three prongs of a trident – Sheehan, Kelleher and Tadhg Furlong – knocked over Ox Nché, who was the primary factor in bringing the maul to ground. Co-ordinated and connected.

Kelleher and Sheehan continually broke the gainline and put heft into the tackle on the other side of the ball. The Irish scrum penalty on a Springbok put-in after 25 minutes was the high-water mark for the home side.

Thirty-nine seconds after the restart, Sheehan raced back, collected a kick-through, turned and burned Kolisi before producing a one-handed flick out of a tackle to set Baloucoune free. The Irish captain disappeared for a head injury assessment, returned, was held up over the South African line and then left again on 72 minutes having received a yellow card.

Kelleher can look forward to watching this back in the post-game review. Between the 43rd and 60th minutes, he delivered a series of powerful carries and tackles before being replaced by Stewart. The Ulster hooker duly won two vital turnovers on the ground.

The jig was up for the visitors.