There will be a computer programme somewhere to make sense of this madness, but who really wants to know? In sport, the greatest occasions make a noise that drowns everyone’s thoughts. By the end the stadium was in raptures: every Irish tackle, every act of defiance, every Springbok error, every inch gained was met with a thunderous roar from the belly of the crowd.

Everything was about it was elemental. The Nations Championship might be a moneymaking contrivance, but Test matches have always been the game’s universal currency. For the last year nothing Ireland did could undo the humiliation of being trampled underfoot by the Springboks; the only path to redemption was here.

The ghost of that evening was exorcised. The Irish scrum had a poor quality of life, but it refused to die. The Springboks looked for comfort in their lineout maul and Ireland spiked it, time and again. With 22 minutes left on the clock the world champions reduced the deficit to three points and Ireland refused to concede another score in the time that remained.

In every contact sport there is a place for mulish courage, but South Africa have seen that a million times before. Ireland won this game in their minds. Under extreme pressure, their discipline was monumental. Five of the penalties they conceded were in the scrum, where everybody expected Ireland to suffer. Outside of those infringements, Ireland coughed up just three penalties. South Africa conceded 11.

South Africa's Siya Kolisi tackles Ireland's Tadhg Furlong. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

On every metric that mattered Ireland led the numbers: more carries, more turnovers, more line breaks, more turnovers, more tries, fewer tackles missed. Of all the teams in the Nations Championship, South Africa had lost the fewest lineouts on their own throw; against Ireland they surrendered two in a row in the second half.

The most glorious manifestation of Ireland’s courage, though, was with ball in hand. South Africa’s line speed in defence was terrific but Ireland’s passing on the gain line was nerveless, ambitious and slick. Unlike a year ago, when South Africa ruthlessly inflicted their primal power on the game, Ireland dictated the terms this time. They made the Springboks chase with their tongues hanging out.

Because of Ireland’s determination to get the ball to the edges at every opportunity South Africa couldn’t drag them into a stand-up fight. Ireland didn’t take a backward step in the contact zone, but they couldn’t win the game there, only lose it. They didn’t give the Springboks that chance.

In Andy Farrell’s post-match press conference after the Springboks Test last November, he bristled at the use of the word “shambolic” in the opening question. He preferred to describe it as “chaotic”. The overwhelming problem that evening, though, was that Ireland were never in control of the chaos; it crashed over them in waves.

That never happened here. Chasing a deficit in Paris last weekend the Springboks set up camp in French territory for the second half and pounded the home team. Here, they couldn’t establish that foothold.

In the final eight minutes, after a player from both sides had been yellow carded, the Springboks pushed Ireland into the last ditch, but there was no crack in Ireland’s resistance. By the time South Africa’s last attack perished on an accidental offside, Ireland had withstood 17 phases in the shadow of their posts.

All over the field there were heroes in green. Robert Baloucoune’s resurgent Test career reached a new summit with his greatest performance in an Ireland jersey. He finished his two tries with dancing feet and surging power and was unlucky not to get a third when the ball escaped his grasp in the act of touching it down.

But he was also imperious in the air. South Africa bombarded Baloucoune and Hugo Keenan and neither of them blinked. In the second half Baloucoune made a towering overhead catch that would be the envy of the best centre fielders in Gaelic football.

DUBLIN, IRELAND - NOVEMBER 21: Robert Baloucoune of Ireland is offloads as he is tackled by Damian de Allende of South Africa during the Nations Championship 2026 match between Ireland and South Africa at Aviva Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Getty Images)

The outstanding Dan Sheehan gave him a sharp pass down the short side a few minutes later and he stunned it with one hand, down at his shins. All evening, his handling was sublime. Even in the maelstrom of a game like this, there is an essential elegance and poise about Baloucoune.

Ryan Baird continued his rise in the six jersey, leading the tackle count with 15. Rónan Kelleher was superb at hooker too and his critical try just before half-time had clearly been a rehearsed move. Just like for one of Baloucoune’s tries, Josh van der Flier stood off an Irish lineout as the first receiver. Instead of feeding Jamison Gibson-Park this time, though, he went down the short side and Kelleher’s footwork confounded the last defender.

In the Ireland coach’s box Andrew Goodman stood up and pointed at Paul O’Connell. He had pulled a card from the bottom of the deck.

In South Africa’s coaches’ box there was a notable absentee. For a couple of hours Rassie Erasmus was like the Harry Grout character in the 1970s sitcom Porridge, watching telly in his plush cell. “I don’t like to be the centre of attention,” Erasmus wrote in his autobiography. What a dreadful intrusion that 100,000 of the committed and the curious logged into his watch-along party, centring their attention on him.

For once this week, though, he wasn’t the story.