By her own admission, Fiona Everard has been “bluffing it a bit” as a full-time athlete over the past year or so. But it’s clearly paying off after she blazed her trail to victory through the last of the autumn shades at the Sport Ireland Campus at Abbotstown, Co Dublin, on Sunday.

The national senior cross country has long been considered one of the hardest races to win in Irish distance running. Now Everard has won three of the last four women’s titles, and in increasingly impressive style.

The event returned to the purpose-built course in Abbotstown for the first time in seven years. Reasonably firm underfoot in parts, cushioned by leaves in others, the undulating course included some properly testing hills through the back woods.

At no point did Everard appear bothered by them, the 28-year-old from Enniskeane near Bandon, Co Cork, breaking away from the chasing runners with two of the five laps to go, never needing to look back.

“I loved that. I really wanted to win it, too; probably put a bit more pressure on me than the last two years,” said Everard, who produced her breakthrough victory in 2023 after little previous success on the senior stage.

[ Brian Fay comes from behind to win thrilling National Cross Country battle with Jack O’Leary ]

“But with such a big crowd here I wanted to have some fun, too. I’ve stayed healthy and been consistent the last few years. This year I have worked more on speed and power and I was a bit nervous today to see how that would transfer to racing. But that will give me a lot of confidence going into the Europeans.”

By that she means the European Cross Country in Belgrade, Serbia, set for December 13th. Everard was best of the senior Irish women last year, in 10th, before finishing 23rd in the World Cross Country at the start of the last year.

On Sunday, Danielle Donegan from Tullamore Harriers held on for second, ahead of 1,500m specialist Eimear Maher from Dundrum South Dublin, with Candour Track AC in Belfast taking the team honours.

Everard is now coached by Mark Kenneally, the 2012 Olympian and head distance running coach with Athletics Ireland. She becomes the first back-to-back winner since Shona Heaslip in 2016 and 2017.

Fiona Everard in the yellow Bandon AC jersey leads the group in the women's senior 7,500m race. Photograph: Eakin Howard/Sportsfile

“Based off last year, we have to be ambitious,” Everard said of her European challenge. “It’s hard to set a definite goal. After coming 10th, I want to get as close as I can to the top five. I could be close, and, if not, if I could just match last year.”

After Brian Fay spoiled Jack O’Leary’s bold bid for victory in the senior men’s race, slowly clawing him back over the last 1,500m lap, he also spoke about the Irish men’s hopes for Belgrade after the team won silver last year.

Brian Fay competes in the men's senior 7,500m race during Sunday's cross country championships. Photograph: Eakin Howard/Sportsfile

“Jack was fifth last year. I was 10th. And maybe we can try for gold this time. That’s what everybody wants,” Fay said.

Back based in Dublin after a period training in Australia, Fay also finished 16th in World Cross Country in January, and the 28-year-old is growing in confidence, too.

Irish medal hopes in Belgrade could also be boosted by the return of Nick Griggs, who made an excellent US collegiate debut to finish ninth at the NCAA Cross Country Championships in Terre Haute, Indiana, on Saturday. He also led his University of Oregon to fifth place in the team event.

It was also his first 10km race over any terrain, the 21-year-old Griggs only returning to full training in the last month due to a knee injury. With Kenyan runners filling eight of the top 10 places, including winner Elsingi Kipruto of the University of Louisville, Griggs once again underlined his potential, although it remains to be seen if he can convince his Oregon coach, Jerry Schumacher, to allow him to race the European Cross Country, where Griggs hopes to defend his under-23 title.

“Euro Cross is still on the cards, hopefully,” Griggs said. “I haven’t even asked Jerry yet about it, but I love Euro Cross and I really want to do it again this year. I’ve got finals the week before and if I can’t get those moved it’s going to be really tough. But we’ll see.”

There will also be strong medal hopes in both under-20 races in Belgrade after Emma Hickey of United Striders in Wexford successfully defended her title on Sunday, out-sprinting Megan Brunt from Blackrock AC in Dublin. Still only 17, Hickey won bronze in the under-20 race in last year’s Europeans.

Lucas Lyons from North Leitrim AC also produced a strong finishing kick to win the men’s under-20 race, four seconds ahead of Conrad Latham from Raheny Shamrock. Afterwards Lyons paid tribute to his coach, Dermot McDermott.

“Unbelievable. It couldn’t have gone any more to plan,” Lyons said. “Full credit to Dermot McDermott – that was the race that he called. It’s nice to finally do it after a few near misses.”

Results

National Cross Country Championships, Abbotstown

Senior men: 1 Brian Fay (Raheny Shamrock) 22:13; 2 Jack O’Leary (Mullingar Harriers) 22:16; 3 Niall Murphy (Ennis Track) 22:25.

Teams: 1 Mullingar Harriers 28; 2 Candour Track 58; 3 Clonliffe Harriers 72.

Senior women: 1 Fiona Everard (Bandon) 25:44; 2 Danielle Donegan (Tullamore Harriers) 26:03; 3 Eimear Maher (Dundrum South Dublin) 26:06.

Teams: 1 Candour Track 39; 2 Dundrum South Dublin 74; 3 Dublin City Harriers 75.

Under-23 men: 1 Niall Murphy (Ennis Track) 22:25; 2 Diarmuid Fagan (Mullingar Harriers) 22:51; 3 Frank Buchanan (Candour Track) 22:53.

Under-23 women: 1 Róise Roberts (Candour Track) 26:12; 2 Neasa Ní Ainiféin (Ennis Track) 26:13; 3 Amy Greene (Finn Valley) 26:48.

Under-20 men: 1 Lucas Lyons (North Leitrim) 13:47; 2 Conrad Latham (Raheny Shamrock) 13:51; 3 Ewan Kennedy (Dundrum South Dublin) 14:00.

Teams: 1 Raheny Shamrock 55; 2 Donore Harriers 68; 3 Cork City 95.

Under-20 women: 1 Emma Hickey (United Striders) 15:48; 2 Megan Brunt (Blackrock) 15:51; 3 Ally Duffy (Tullamore Harriers) 15:51.

Teams: 1 Lagan Valley 97; 2 Tullamore Harriers 126; 3 Kilkenny City Harriers 154.