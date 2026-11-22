It’s not unusual for any cross country race to come down to a flat-out sprint. Which is exactly what Brian Fay required to beat Jack O’Leary and with that defend his national senior title in thrilling style.

O’Leary had spoken beforehand about this race always being a dogfight. After surging in front on the third of the five laps, he looked to have won that battle, before Fay slowly and cunningly reeled him in from about 20 metres behind.

It all made a breathtaking kick-finish to the 7.5km race at the Sport Ireland Campus at Abbotstown, west Co Dublin. Unable to respond, O’Leary had clearly given his all, finishing three seconds short of his first senior title. There was some consolation for O’Leary after he led his club Mullingar Harriers to the team title, but there’s no denying the top podium place was what he’d come hunting for.

No such late dramatics for Fiona Everard, who defended her senior women’s title – her third in four years – in impressive runaway style. The Bandon AC runner finished 19 seconds clear of Danielle Donegan over the same 7.5km with a running display of strength and grace, winning with plenty in reserve.

The event also acted as the trial for next month’s European Cross Country in Belgrade, Serbia, a year on from when O’Leary delivered his breakthrough performance to finish fifth best individual. With that he led the Irish men’s team to silver medals, and a first podium finish in the European event after a gap of 25 years.

Women's 7,500m winner Fiona Everard, centre, with second placed Danielle Donegan, left, and Eimear Maher, who came third. Photograph: Eakin Howard/Sportsfile

“Jack is flying right now, really fit,” Fay said of his race tactics. “I’d an idea from national senior outdoors, when he made a move early doors, so I knew he was going to try something similar today, rather than leave it until the end.

“So it was just about me staying on contact with him, stay within 20m, then peel it back to 10m coming off the last hill. Coming around that last bend, I kind of knew I had him, I just didn’t want to go too soon.

“But I managed to come home pretty strong, and delighted to get another win here. Cross country was always my bread and butter, what got me into the sport when I was young, and gave me my first breakthrough runs in an Irish vest. So it’s always special for me, it’s honest, hard work, and there’s something raw about it.”

In the mud bath that was the course in Derry this time last year, Fay had produced a similar kick finish. And the 28-year-old from Raheny Shamrock called on that experience again when a lesser runner might well have given up the chase on O’Leary.

Niall Murphy from Ennis Track AC, still in the under-23 ranks, came through to take third, his first senior podium position. O’Leary’s runner-up spot did ensure Mullingar Harriers won the team title on 28 points, helped by 2023 champion Cormac Dalton finishing sixth. Candour AC in Belfast finished second in the team race on 58 points, after Callum Morgan led the way in fourth place.