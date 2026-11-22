Leinster Club SHC semi-final: Ballyhale Shamrocks (Kilkenny) 1-18 Kilmacud Crokes (Dublin) 0-13

There is a reason why Ballyhale Shamrocks have only lost one of their last 18 Leinster club SHC outings.

It is because they typically deliver when games hang in the balance, and they did so again at Nowlan Park, outscoring Kilmacud Crokes by 0-8 to 0-2 down the stretch to qualify for another provincial final, the club’s 16th.

That one game that they lost, of course, was to St Martin’s in last year’s Leinster final and they will return to Croke Park to face Wexford opposition again, Shelmaliers this time, on Saturday, December 5th.

According to Shamrocks manager Mark Aylward, the squad has been driven all season to atone for that one-point loss to St Martin’s.

That sense of unfinished business, allied to all their experience, came flooding out in the closing stages as TJ Reid, who top scored with 0-8, Eoin Cody and Adrian Mullen all pitched in with important scores.

There was a sound defensive effort overall too, with just seven points conceded from open play and a number of excellent saves from goalkeeper Dean Mason to deny the Dublin champions the oxygen of a three-pointer.

In what was a repeat of the 2022 final, Crokes drove 10 wides, eight of those in the first half, and will regret their profligacy. Against a team like Shamrocks, in their own backyard on a heavy pitch, you can’t afford any waste. Doubly so when you are committed to a physically demanding style of play where you try to punch through the lines with precise short-passing.

It worked at times, like for the opening score of the game after less than 10 seconds, when Crokes won the throw-in and worked the ball up to Brendan Kenny.

Ballyhale Shamrocks' Larry Cody with Ben Lynch of Kilmacud Crokes. Photograph: Grace Halton/Inpho

Brian Hayes, one of nine Crokes starters who played competitively for Dublin in 2026, finished off a similar intricate move to put the side in purple and gold 0-3 to 0-2 ahead.

But when Adrian Mullen netted in the 10th minute – his younger brother Jake, one of a number of rising stars introduced to senior activity by Aylward, delivered the ball in – Shamrocks took the lead and remained in pole position throughout.

Shamrocks were 1-8 to 0-4 up approaching half-time and in danger of pulling decisively clear but Crokes conjured their best form either side of the restart.

The four-point half-time margin 1-8 to 0-7, was down to just two with 10 minutes to go. That is when Shamrocks’ old instincts kicked in and they redoubled their efforts, burning off the visitors to earn their ticket to Croker.

“Fair play to the lads because we have injuries and the panel is being tested,” said manager Aylward. “Evan Shefflin is gone, Eoin Kenneally is not back yet, Brian Butler went off injured today, so our panel is being tested but the want is there and that’s the main thing.”

Ballyhale Shamrocks: D Mason; B Butler, J Holden, K Corcoran; K Ryan, D Corcoran, R Reid (0-2); R Corcoran (0-2), A Mullen (1-1); B Cody, L Barron, E Cody (0-3); N Shortall (0-1), TJ Reid (0-8, 6f), J Mullen. Subs: C Mullen for Butler (30 mins); C Coogan for J Mullen (52); D Aylward for B Cody (56); M Barron (0-1) for Shortall (59).

Kilmacud Crokes: E Gibbons; P Linehan, C Ó Riain, B Lynch; D Lucey, M Grogan (0-1), C Ó Cathasaigh; B Hayes (0-1), C Conway; F Whitely, R Hayes (0-6, 5f, 1 65), F Donohoe (0-1); D Purcell (0-2), A Considine (0-1), B Kenny (0-1). Subs: O O’Rorke for Kenny (29 mins); G Veale for Conway (36); S Purcell for O’Rorke (58).

Referee: M Farrell (Offaly).