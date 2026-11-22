The Rassie Erasmus kerfuffle dominated the pregame headlines while the Ireland team took match honours, but it would be churlish not to single out referee Christophe Ridley and the part that he played in ensuring that the game will be remembered as a rip-roaring, rugby spectacle.

The English official communicated in a calm, concise and authoritative manner, sympathetic but firm, without any faux chumminess. And to his eternal credit refereed what he saw and was happy not to be swayed unduly by external input. When TMO Ian Tempest drew attention to a tackle for a potential head contact, he reviewed the footage and trusted his eyes rather than taking direction.

It was refreshing. He classified and clarified offences and unravelled potentially tangled moments like the two yellow cards with a clear explanation of his thought process. Given the pressure and spotlight in the build-up, which was none of his doing, Ridley produced a masterclass and a benchmark for others.

Threats to World Rugby officials

World Rugby use the Signify Group to trace online abuse against players and officials. Photograph: Darren Stewart/Inpho/SteveHaagSports

Decrying the X social media platform for some of its more extreme threatening and abusive personalised content is like lifting the manhole cover on a sewer and complaining about the smell. You know what you are going to get. But there are levels and several South African posters on X may find out in the short-term that there are consequences to posting death threats to match officials and administrators.

World Rugby officials have been the subject of the poisonous and hate-filled bilge in the wake of the ban handed to South Africa head coach Rassie Erasmus last week. They turned over examples of the abuse to the Signify Group with whom they work to employ its AI-driven threat-matrix service which “is a proactive, multi‑platform, multi‑language system designed to detect, report, and act on online abuse, protecting the rugby community both on and off the field”.

In the most serious cases – there were some of these last week – Signify possesses the ability to identify and unmask repeat offenders using fake accounts. That material is then handed to law enforcement including Interpol. The South African rugby union issued a statement condemning the abuse.

Everything’s scrum-ptious as Irish crowd get a taste for the tight again

Ireland players celebrate winning a penalty after a scrum during the Nations Championship match against South Africa. Photograph: Nick Elliott/Inpho

For those who remain apathetic to the delights of scrum warfare and, whisper it, see it just as a means of restarting a game, many became newly invested as aficionados judging by one ear-splitting roar at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday night.

It came on 25 minutes. South Africa put in to the scrum, the seventh such set-piece of the match. An explosion of noise, and the stadium erupted. Ireland won the penalty as the Bok scrum folded. Ryan Baird punched the air, Joe McCarthy grinned, while the backs, to a man, raced in to celebrate. Ireland had earlier won a ‘diet penalty’, officially known as a free-kick, when Ox Nché ‘didn’t offer a shoulder’.

After last year’s carnage that Ireland suffered in the scrum, it was a welcome turnaround, while acknowledging that the Bok scrum still dominated on Saturday in terms of penalties, free-kicks and scoring a try off a shunt. Ultimately South Africa won the scrum battle, but Ireland won the war. Scrumdiddly.

Will Farrell be tempted to shake up selection for Twickenham clash with Wallabies?

Cian Prendergast would relish the chance for some game time against Australia at Twickenham. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Stick or twist? What will Ireland head coach Andy Farrell do at Twickenham next Friday night when Ireland face Australia, the latter fresh from a narrow victory over Wales in Cardiff. There is an argument, and it is not a form of disrespect or taking the Wallabies lightly, that Farrell has an opportunity to freshen up the team a little and perhaps give a run to players yet to play in the last three matches.

He will be keen to win the match because it maintains momentum and positivity, but a year out from the World Cup there is a case for a little bit of leftfield thinking. There is also a duty of care to players while ensuring that the team remains fresh, especially with the four provinces back in European action in a fortnight’s time.

Cian Prendergast and Jimmy O’Brien are two players that spring to mind and perhaps there is scope to move the furniture around in a few positions.

Sexton keen to stay in charge of Ireland XV for games with Chile and England ‘A’

Ireland XV head coach Mark Sexton. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

The Ireland XV will have two more fixtures this season after their thumping win over the Fijian Latui on Friday night. They will face Chile at Dub Lane, home ground of Queen’s University, on Friday, February 12th and on Saturday, February 20th against England A at Sandy Park in Exeter, the same day that the Ireland senior team take on Wales in the Six Nations.

Head coach Mark Sexton would like to stay on in the role after the 61-12 win in Cork, a game in which Ireland entertained royally. “I absolutely loved it. You have so much to think about, not just the rugby, you’re thinking about the staff, you’re thinking about plans for the week.

“It was a whirlwind the first two days. I was very lucky because the support I had from the coaches but also the backroom was brilliant. I’d absolutely love it if the IRFU were to give me a chance for the remaining fixtures.”