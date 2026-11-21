The first scrum. A second shy of two minutes when referee Christophe Ridley blew his whistle. Ireland put-in. The frisson of excitement, tension, dread and anticipation was palpable. Dry mouth for some, a salivating prospect for others, all predicated on the supporters’ colours.

South Africa’s scrum is drawn from the pages of a graphic novel, hulking figures, menacing and carrying the latent threat of a grisly outcome for those who crouch in its path. It comes with a warning. The initial roar of exhortation from the Irish supporters, died in throats. A stadium held its breath, starting, unblinking at the first set-piece skirmish.

Ridley let the air out with a second whistle. Free-kick South Africa. No brake-foot from Ireland hooker Rónan Kelleher. And so it began. 15 scrums, re-sets, free-kicks, penalties, whip-wheels, pancaked bodies. Sinners. Sinned against. Plea bargaining. And a try. For South Africa.

A word at this point in commendation of the English referee. Ridley officiated in a calm and clear manner, his communication concise and to the point. No faux chumminess. In a week when people took potshots, this was a performance that should bear scrutiny. He doesn’t always have to be right, just consistent.

Three minutes. Second scrum. Penalty South Africa. Loosehead collapse. Ridley does his best Pontius Pilate. Says it was called into him by an assistant. Kelleher asks if the referee can be a little louder in his calling sequence. The Englishman confirms he is happy to acquiesce. 12 minutes. Scrum. Ireland put-in. Free-kick Ireland.

Ireland's Tadhg Furlong, Rónan Kelleher and Andrew Porter during a scrum. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Springboks’ loosehead prop Ox Nché is pinged for “not offering his shoulder,” according to Ridley, who had warned him about it in the set-up. Fifth scrum. South Africa put-in and then penalty. Tadhg Furlong singled out. Ridley has a quiet work with Kelleher about brake-foot issue. A warning.

Sixth scrum, seven metres from Irish line. Dan Sheehan picks up and feeds Stu McCloskey who takes contact. Textbook set-up. Jamison Gibson-Park rips his clearance 50 metres down the touchline. On 25 minutes seventh scrum. An explosion of noise, the stadium erupts. Ireland penalty as the ‘Bok scrum is folded.

Two minutes later in what appears a remarkably similar manoeuvre, the Ireland scrum is penalised for walking around the outside. Porter is singled out. Ridley promises that he will be louder the next time. Ninth scrum and it feels pivotal.

South Africa have the feed, five metres from the Irish line. Ridley re-sets making the point that he’s not going to reward anyone if both frontrows mimic meerkats. The home side hold firm and the ‘Boks are told to play away from the crumpled heap of bodies.

Joe McCarthy is penalised. South Africa chose to scrum again. Five minutes to half-time. Ireland lead 10-3. Another pivotal play. The Bok’s scrum appears to step across the gap early, hit and chase is the term. Ridley and his officials don’t see it that way. The visiting eight drive their opponents backwards at a rate of knots and scrumhalf Morné van den Berg dives over for a try.

Ridley is addressing Irish concerns. What they are is not obvious, but he said: “I know what you’re saying. I will make sure it’s solid.”

Ireland score a try soon after 17-10 up at halftime. Kelleher and Ridley spent most of the first half talking about the scrums and emerged after half-time still in conversation ahead of the start of the second half. Five South African replacements including two new props.

The 11th scrum, the first after half-time. Porter was penalised for “hiding a shoulder and a pre-engage,” according to Ridley. The 12th scrum on 64 minutes following a South African crooked throw ends in a free-kick to Ireland. Early engagement is the call.

The 13th scrum, but unlucky for whom? The answer is Ireland, Thomas Clarkson pinged the information supplied by Angus Garner from the touchline. The final two scrums, 75 and 78 minutes, are inside the Irish 22 but replacement Nick Timoney, filling the number eight role vacated by Sheehan, zips off the back before anyone gets a look at what’s happening elsewhere.

South Africa won the scrum battle, but Ireland won the war. Scrumdiddly.