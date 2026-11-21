Nations Championship: Ireland 20 South Africa 17

Maybe they had never quite gone away, but Ireland are back. This was Ireland’s best performance since Durban in 2024, which it had to be, and hence their biggest result since then too, a huge win on a momentous, dry winter’s evening which had the Aviva truly in a fever.

It was founded on a display of utter togetherness and conviction, going toe-to-toe with the fired up back-to-back world champions, striking stealthily and then standing firm in the face of a ferocious assault like only the Springboks can throw at a team.

Unsurprisingly, Andy Farrell, the coaches and leadership group ensured that Ireland were primed and ready for a big effort, full of intensity, physicality and accuracy. They knew nothing less would do and that’s what delivered. Simple really.

The tightness was typified by the backup frontrow helping to lock a scrum five metres from their own line entering the last five minutes after Ireland had held out a 14-phase Boks battering, and Jamison Gibson-Park cleared to halfway. That was fitting, for the brilliant scrumhalf was again the heartbeat, setting the tempo, taking some of the heat off Sam Prendergast and kicking sublimely. Like a good wine, etc.

With Andrew Porter, Ronan Kelleher and Tadhg Furlong exceptional, the scrum took on an almighty challenge brilliantly, Joe McCarthy was enormous and everywhere, the defence was vintage Farrell Ireland and typified by Ryan Baird’s 15 tackles. And, as ever, the coach was vindicated in his choice of Dan Sheehan. It really can be as uncomplicated a game as coach and captain had made out in advance.

And then there was Robert Baloucoune, imperious in the air and who gave Ireland a vital cutting edge with two tries and much more besides.

Even though Porter was pinged at an early scrum for collapsing and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu knocked over the penalty, there was an energy in the cold, crisp Aviva air and a sense that home team and crowd had been waiting a year for this game more than any other.

Baloucoune and Baird combined to reclaim Prendergast’s hanging restart and Ireland were up and running, a frenzied, high-octane multiple phased attack earning a close-range penalty which Kelleher tapped. Pulling the trigger with a penalty advantage, Stuart McCloskey floated a beautiful bridge pass to Baloucoune on the edge. He saw Damian Willemse coming, stepped inside him and veered back outside to beat Ethan Hooker for a fine finish.

He makes difficult tries look easier than they are.

Ireland's Robert Baloucoune scores his sides second try of the match despite South Africa's Cameron Hanekom. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

When the Boks went to the corner after Cameron Hanekom earned a penalty in the jackal, the Irish pack stayed on the ground and low to bring down the maul, forcing a turnover and a thunderous roar.

Baloucoune nearly added a second but knocked on just short of the line in a double tackle by Willemse and Hanekom, the latter dislodging the ball. But within three minutes, the winger had his second anyway.

Prendergast nailed a penalty into the corner as he does and Ireland built up another head of steam, Sheehan, McCarthy, Furlong and Porter all carrying hard before again puling the trigger, a sequence of short passes by McCloskey, Prendergast and Mack Hansen straight out of the Farrell league-esque playbook, players coming on to the ball late with perfect timing in an attacking wave, before Willemse flapping Hansen’s pass to the ground.

But, with typical instinctiveness, Hansen regathered the bouncing ball above his head and passed it, basketball style, to Baloucoune for the winger to beat Hanekom on the outside, although again Prendergast could not convert from wide out.

Kurt-Lee Arendse then caught a Gibson-Park box-kick and beat both Baird and van der Flier for Canan Moodie to chip into space, forcing Keenan to strain every sinew but at the cost of a five-metre score. The Irish pack held rigidly firm for one put in but were never set properly and splintered for Morne van den Berg to score off the walkover.

But, critically, Ireland regained their fully deserved lead in the last plays of the half after Canan Moodie came in from the side and Prendergast again arrowed the penalty from halfway to within five or six metres.

Baird took the throw at the front and van der Flier swept around the blindside to link with Kelleher who stepped inside Moodie’s tackle, which was pretty. In the coaches’ box, Andrew Goodman jumped from his seat, pointed at Paul O’Connell and gave him a high five. What’s more, Prendergast also nailed the touchline conversion for a 17-10 interval lead.

South Africa's Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Ireland's Bundee Aki compete for the ball in the air. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

The second half did not have the same rhythm, or indeed, the tries, but it was unrelentingly intense and eventful with a truckload of potential turning pints that, in the end, did not quite become turning points as the game ebbed if not always flowed and the noise levels increased incrementally.

There was a dynamic, jinking carry by Sheehan near halfway which was every inch the work of a number eight and offload to Baloucoune, who did likewise for the supporting Beirne, but like so much else it came to nought.

Ireland went for the kill with a sustained attack, Robbie Henshaw brilliantly keeping the move alive by reclaiming a loose ball but Porter knocked on in the tackle.

As big a moment as any was Thomas Clarkson’s tackle on Moodie from which the immense McCarthy jackaled over the ball and could not be dislodged. Prendergast unerringly landed the 45-metre penalty.

The Springboks responded ominously with their best, most sustained passage of rugby through 14 phases, their carriers consistently winning the gain line for Malcolm Marx to take a strong out-in line off Damian de Allende’s short pass.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu’s conversion made it 20-17 and somehow thereafter it remained scoreless in a pulsating last quarter. Keenan missed Baloucoune on the edge, before Porter made a huge turnover on the deck and Eben Etzebeth was a fraction offside in charging down a Gibson-Park box-kick.

Sheehan and Marco van Staden were binned simultaneously for a crock roll and cheap shot on Beirne at the same ruck, which were fair calls by the excellent Christophe Ridley, who had earlier correctly waved away a needless TMO intervention for a legitimate tackle by Baird.

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But as Sheehan’s was the first offence it led to another 14-phase bombardment on the Irish defence from the resulting lineout, but the defence was immense, and forced back, van den Berg ran into Wessels. Cue that scrum.

The chants for “Ire-land” grew louder and the final act was Jesse Kriel spilling the ball on halfway in front of an impenetrable green wall. Cue the final thunderous roar, the full-time whistle and, with perfect timing, “Zombie”. It’s ours, not yours.

Scoring sequence: 5 mins: Feinberg-Mngomezulu pen 0-3; 8: Baloucoune try 5-3; 19: Baloucoune try 10-3; 36: van den Berg try, Feinberg-Mngomezulu con 10-10; 39: Kelleher try, Prendergast con 17-10; HT: 17-10; 54: Prendergast pen 20-10; 58: Marx try, Feinberg-Mngomezulu con 20-17.

IRELAND: Hugo Keenan (Leinster); Robert Baloucoune (Ulster), Robbie Henshaw (Leinster), Stuart McCloskey (Ulster), Mack Hansen (Connacht); Sam Prendergast (Leinster), Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster); Andrew Porter (Leinster), Rónan Kelleher (Leinster), Tadhg Furlong (Leinster); Joe McCarthy (Leinster), Tadhg Beirne (Munster); Ryan Baird (Leinster), Josh van der Flier (Leinster), Dan Sheehan (Leinster, capt).

Replacements: Bundee Aki (Connacht) for Henshaw (28-32 and 52 mins), Nick Timoney (Ulster) for Sheehan (44-54) and van der Flier (61), Thomas Clarkson (Leinster) for Furlong (52), Tom Stewart (Ulster) for Kelleher, James Ryan (Leinster) for McCarthy (both 61), Tom O’Toole (Ulster) for Porter (72). Not used: Craig Casey (Munster), Ciarán Frawley (Connacht).

Yellow card: Sheehan (73).

SOUTH AFRICA: Damian Willemse (Stormers); Kurt-Lee Arendse (Dynaboars), Jesse Kriel (Canon Eagles), Damian de Allende (Wild Knights), Ethan Hooker (Sharks); Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (Stormers), Morne van den Berg (Lions); Ox Nché (Sharks), Malcolm Marx (Kubota Spears), Wilco Louw (Stormers); Eben Etzebeth (Sharks), Franco Mostert (Honda Heat); Siya Kolisi (Stormers, capt), Pieter-Steph du Toit (Unattached), Cameron Hanekom (Bulls).

Replacements: Canan Moodie (Bulls) for Willemse (26), Gerhard Steenekamp (Bulls) for Nché, Thomas du Toit (Sharks) for Louw, Lood de Jager (Wild Knights) for Mostert, Paul de Villiers (Stormers) for Kolisi, Marco van Staden (Bulls) for Hanekom (all 48), Jan-Hendrik Wessels (Bulls) for Marx (62), Grant Williams (Kobe Steelers) for de Allende (65).

Yellow card: van Staden (73).

Referee: Christophe Ridley (Eng).