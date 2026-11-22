Patrick Mullins on Final Demand gets the better of Harry Cobden on Fact To File to win at Punchestown on Sunday. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

A superbly exciting victory for Final Demand in Sunday’s John Durkan Chase at Punchestown ironically occurred as a competition debate revolved around the €150,000 Grade One feature.

Final Demand, the horse at the centre of a drugs controversy at last season’s Cheltenham Festival, just got the better of Fact To File in a Premiere Weekend highlight where all nine runners were saddled by Willie Mullins.

It was a magnificent feat of dominance by Mullins and if even his most fervent fan couldn’t claim it was competition at its finest, the outcome was anything but some lucrative private schooling session.

The Cheltenham Gold Cup hero and defending Durkan champion Gaelic Warrior started a 10/11 favourite but never got closer than the third place he was at on the line.

Instead, it was his old rival Fact To File who looked the winner when leading close home, only to be run out of it by a neck by a rallying Final Demand and Patrick Mullins.

It was a step-up into the big time for Final Demand, who returned a positive drugs test for a painkiller after finishing second to Kitzbuhel at Cheltenham in March.

Mullins was fined £1,100 (€1,311) after a prolonged British Horseracing Authority investigation that ultimately couldn’t identify who gave the horse the medication.

An unsatisfactory outcome all round also resulted in Cheltenham being fined after it was established the track didn’t have CCTV footage covering one of the yards used during the festival in which Final Demand was stabled for a portion of his time there.

Defeat there had knocked Final Demand’s credentials as a future Gold Cup contender, but they were re-established in some style here. He is now as low as 7/1 for next March’s blue riband.

“Patrick said he thought he had the race won but he just missed the last and he had to win it a second time. So that just shows how much this horse has improved from last year,” a delighted Willie Mullins said.

Patrick Mullins, Willie Mullins, co-owner Bryan Drew and connections after winning the John Durkan Memorial Steeplechase with Final Demand. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

“In against those top-class horses, he was good the whole way around. I was amazed at what turn of foot he showed from the last home. I thought when he made that little error that was enough and Fact To File would go on and win. He got down and ground it out. For a second-season novice, that’s a huge result,” he added.

Nevertheless, and even allowing for how everything ran to achieve its best for different ownerships in what was an outstanding collection of talent, a sense of ambivalence was impossible to ignore once the sole non-Mullins declaration, The Big Westerner, was taken out of the race due to the going.

There have been examples of a single trainer having everything in a race. Last month, an Australian trainer had all 11 runners in a sprint at a Queensland outpost. Last year, Gary Moore ran all three runners in a chase at Lingfield and called the lack of opposition “disgusting”. But this was at another level in this part of the world, particularly in the context of a top-class race.

None of which is Mullins’s fault. Even if the lack of competition should be referenced next time there’s grumbling about prize money levels, such is the stranglehold Mullins has on the top echelon of steeplechasing generally it makes it hard to play the blame game too much.

The latest Anglo-Irish Jump Classifications are a sea of “WP Mullins” at the top. Of the exceptions, Grey Dawning won Saturday’s Betfair Chase with Affordale Fury behind him. Inothewayurthinkin and Heart Wood ran in last year’s Durkan but skipped this. So did Banbridge. Apart from them there wasn’t much obvious top-notch talent absent.

A concentration of horses in a single operation is hardly unprecedented. The 2008 Gold Cup where Denman beat Kauto Star and Neptune Collonges was an apex of dominance by the record-breaking English trainer Paul Nicholls. But by any measure this was exceptional.

All nine Mullins horses were making their first starts of the season and maybe such an intense concentration won’t be repeated as options increase during the winter. But with such a depth of talent pool to pick from, there’s little doubt about who the man to beat will be.