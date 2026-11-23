Jamison Gibson-Park and Joe McCarthy celebrate after Ireland's 20-17 victory against South Africa in Saturday night's Nations Championship match against South Africa at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin. Photograph: Inpho

Nothing could detract from Ireland’s 20-17 win over South Africa at a feverish Aviva Stadium on Saturday evening. Hence, Andy Farrell was content to bask in the immediate warm glow of a standalone statement win, regardless of it coming under the ambit of the inaugural Nations Championship and even if it had not earned the desired playoff against either the Springboks or the All Blacks.

That’s no disrespect to Les Kiss and the Wallabies, whom Ireland will face in a fifth-place playoff at Twickenham next Friday night (kick-off 8.10pm), but it does seem a curious reward for beating the world champions. After all, in finishing third in the northern hemisphere table, Ireland have won more matches and accumulated more points than either South Africa and New Zealand, the top two in the southern hemisphere table.

“You can only deal with what’s in front of you. What was in front of us was the world’s best tonight and we won that, so we’ll celebrate that,” said Farrell, who also dismissed any sense of anticlimax with a view to next weekend’s fixture.

“Not really, because we’ve got another week of international rugby together wearing the green shirt and that’s special. It’s a privilege. We look forward to that.”

Arguably, next Friday’s finale to the calendar year affords the Ireland head coach more room for rotation in selection. It may even bring a first start for James McNabney after his whirlwind if short-lived debut cameo against Fiji. Farrell, though, wasn’t entertaining such thoughts.

“Let’s see how the cards fall tomorrow, not just with the results but with a five-day turnaround/six-day turnaround, you just don’t know.”

Finishing 2026 with a 10th win in 12 Tests would make it a good year, especially as this latest victory over the back-to-back world champions – the fifth in the last seven meetings – makes Ireland’s place in the world’s top four feel more authentic.

Farrell had relished facing the Springboks, and in ensuring his team did so too. Ireland produced their best performance since the win in Durban in the summer of 2024.

Ireland showed an improved ability to compete with South Africa physically during Saturday's Nations Championship match at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin. Photograph: Nick Elliott/Inpho

He said: “You’re always trying to kick on to the next level and sometimes you don’t know where that level is because you’ve never been there as a group. This group is like that. We’re trying to do new things together. It sets us up nicely to keep kicking on.”

While the summer expedition to Australia had been “priceless” in blooding new players, Farrell had demanded that he, his coaches and his players atone for the 40-21 defeat to New Zealand in Eden Park ever since the full-time whistle that night in July.

“We challenged ourselves to compete in one of the hardest places to play rugby, and we failed. Therefore, you’ve got to learn from that, and this was the next big one. So that’s very pleasing.”

And he could feel it brewing.

“There’s always a sense within the group. These lads knew exactly what was coming. You get a feeling that it’s a big week. They’re not normal Tuesdays or Wednesdays or whatever. We got that sense all week, yeah.”

As well as the ghosts of Eden Park, there was also a need to exorcise the demons from the scrummaging carnage of a year ago on the same weekend.

[ Maybe they had never quite gone away, but Ireland are backOpens in new window ]

“There’s a few people missing as well; some heavyweights there that were missing,” noted Farrell. “That’s the most pleasing part; standing up and gaining more experience, more caps and delivering when it matters. So, it was immense from the pack.”

The missing heavyweights led to Farrell accommodating Rónan Kelleher and Dan Sheehan in the same pack by starting his captain at number eight.

Ireland captain Dan Sheehan thrived in the number eight role against South Africa. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

“He went pretty well,” Farrell said of Sheehan. “He’s so calm, isn’t he, Dan. I spoke to him over the last couple of weeks about all sorts of things about number eight and it doesn’t bother him in the slightest. It’s like, ‘why are you asking me that question?’. It was like an insult. So, from the first ball that’s kicked to him, he’s so calm. He’s such a gifted rugby player.”

The captaincy sits well on Sheehan.

“Because that’s his character. He’s just being himself. He doesn’t deal with bullshit. He just sees it for what it is, he just gets on with it. That calming influence has a knock-on effect and goes through the team.”

A seismic moment arrived in the 27th minute when the powerful Irish scrum earned a penalty. The home crowd rose as one to unleash an earth-shuddering roar to rival any of Ireland’s three tries.

“I think that was probably the loudest I’ve ever heard the Aviva,” said Joe McCarthy. “Lads said their ears were ringing because everyone’s going mental at it. It was a great feeling turning them over on their ball.”

Badly missed in last year’s game, McCarthy brought added impetus and was additionally motivated by again playing against one of his heroes, Eben Etzebeth, whose highlights he used to pore over on YouTube.

“He’s class. I think he’s kind of raised the level for secondrows, so it’s cool to play against him,” said McCarthy, who swapped jerseys with the Boks’ most-capped player after Ireland’s 2024 win in Durban.

“He’s so aggressive in his contact. He fights for everything. He moves so well. He’s always flying around the pitch, hard carries. His line defence is unbelievable. I think, probably, his mindset in the game is the biggest thing.

“It’s good fun playing against him because you know you have to be at your best to win and that’s kind of the level you want to be playing at.”

Nations Championship playoffs (all games at Twickenham)

Friday

11/12th-place: Italy v Fiji, 4.40pm

5th/6th-place: Ireland v Australia, 8.10pm

Saturday

9th/10th-place: Wales v Japan, 1.10pm

3rd/4th-place: England v New Zealand, 4.40pm

Sunday

7th/8th-place: Scotland v Argentina, 1.10pm

Grand final: France v South Africa, 4.40pm