Edendork's Fionn Devlin tackles Rian O'Neill of Crossmaglen Rangers, who scored 1-6 on the day. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Ulster club SFC semi-final: Crossmaglen (Armagh) 1-18 Edendork (Tyrone) 0-17

Armagh fans expect to see Rian O’Neill back in the county colours in the new year, and he laid on a reminder of what they were missing throughout 2026 with a kicking masterclass as Crossmaglen powered through to a first Ulster Club SFC final since 2015.

O’Neill fired in 1-6, including three two-pointers, as the most successful club team in the land, with 11 provincial titles and six All-Irelands, announced their return to the big time.

They had to fight to the death to hold off battling first-timers Edendork at Páirc Esler as the Tyrone champions came from seven behind to push Cross all the way, only to be denied in the closing moments by a Miceal Murray save.

“It’s building nicely, and once you win the first game, you get that monkey off your back, and you can attack the semi-final a bit more,” said man of the match O’Neill.

“I think we played an all-round better game today than we did a few weeks ago. That win over Gowna gave us a bit of a springboard and a bit of momentum to really find our feet in the competition.

“We were a lot more in control of the game, we weren’t as erratic, although there were a lot of misses in the first half, and we wouldn’t be happy with it.

“But my God, we’re delighted to be back playing at this time of the year.”

Christopher Crowley made a massive contribution to Rangers’ four-point success in the Newry Marshes, the tigerish defender holding Tyrone star Darren McCurry scoreless from play.

Edendork goalkeeper Niall Morgan takes a sickout after Edendork fans set off smoke during the game. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Crossmaglen made a confident start, and with the wind at their backs, they eased into a 0-4 to 0-1 lead with scores from the O’Neill brothers, Oisín, Aaron and Rian, the latter landing a two-pointer.

After a nervous start, Edendork settled into the game and got their running and support game going, and with Conn Kilpatrick and Harry Óg Conlan getting an edge in the middle third, they hit four scores on the spin.

Luke Ferguson, Ben Cullen, Conlan and goalkeeper Niall Morgan, from a free, edged them in front by the 22nd minute.

But Morgan gifted Cross a goal chance when a short kickout was intercepted by Aaron O’Neill, but Paul Hughes stumbled just as he appeared certain to hit the net.

It was a major let-off, but they were soon under pressure again, coughing up possession in a series of turnovers which gave Cross the energy to raid again.

Rian O’Neill landed a monster two-point free, with Oisín adding another couple to his collection.

The Tyrone men closed down the threat of Cian McConville, thanks to the attentions of Neil Kilpatrick, and while Crowley nullified McCurry at the other end, they produced another flourish late in the half.

Conlan’s ball-winning and direct style bagged him another couple of scores, with Patrick McLernon also finding the target, and they trailed by just a point at the break, 0-9 to 0-8.

Tempers flare between the two teams at the end of the first half. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Rian O’Neill fired in 1-2 in the opening stages of the second half, a two-point free and a penalty, netted with precision after Odhrán Carragher had been hauled down as he went for goal.

Morgan landed a 60-metre free for an orange flag, but Edendork were unable to hold off the Crossmaglen runners, with Callum Cumiskey and Aaron Haughey putting bodies on the line and substitute Keelan McEntee forcing turnovers.

He sent Cian McConville in for the score that stretched the advantage to seven, and with less than 10 minutes to play, Cross could see the finish line.

Edendork refused to surrender, and two-pointers from Correy Bell and Neil Kilpatrick kept their hopes alive, but the Armagh men were able to hit them on the break for points from Pádraig Stuttard and McConville to see them safely through to the decider.

Crossmaglen’s date with Scotstown is a repeat of the 2015 final, an epic tie that has whetted the appetite for belated second helpings.

“We have a bit of history with Scotstown, and they’re moving nicely, they have a great blend of youth and experience,” said O’Neill.

“We’ll have to be on top of our game, because they’re coming in all guns blazing.”

CROSSMAGLEN: M Murray; E McEntee, P Hughes, C Crowley; C Caraher, C Cumiskey, H Cumiskey (0-0-1); S Morris (0-0-1), P Blessing; A Haughey, O O’Neill (0-0-4, 2f), R Martin; C McConville (0-0-3), A O’Neill (0-0-2), R O’Neill (1-3-0, 1-0 pen, 2tpf).

Subs: K McEntee for Hughes (21 mins); R Fitzpatrick for H Cumiskey (46); P Stuttard (0-0-1) for E McEntee (54); O Kierans for Blessing (61).

EDENDORK: N Morgan (0-1-1, 1tpf, 1f); D Maneely, F Devlin, N Kilpatrick (0-2-1); F Nelis, B Cullen (0-0-1), C Bell (0-1-0); C Kilpatrick, L Ferguson (0-0-1); P McLernon (0-0-1), C Mallon, J Ferguson; D McCurry (0-0-1, f), H Og Conlan (0-0-3), J McLernon.

Subs: P Donnelly for Cullen (37 mins); S Corr for Nelis (41); R Nelis for J Ferguson (46); C Mallon jnr for J McLernon (54).

Referee: D Boylan (Monaghan).