Aitor Ruibal of Real Betis Balompie interacts with team-mate Troy Parrott as he is substituted off. Photograph: Fran Santiago/Getty

It’s handy that most of Troy Parrott’s games for Real Betis are shown on television here. Anyone inclined to check in on his fortunes in Spain and from across the Continent can do so with the backing of their own solid judgment.

Player ratings are, of course, a cruder way of keeping tabs as you’re simply swallowing someone else’s snap account of performances and, by now, we know that Seville-based daily Estadio Deportivo has it in the locker to deliver scalding appraisals.

So we are mindful not to labour that point, or indeed overstate the value of what is essentially a performative component of sports coverage but still, a quick check of the newspaper’s website following Saturday night’s Seville derby draw just couldn’t be helped.

And ... wow: 1/10 for Parrott! He came off the bench for the closing 28 minutes with Betis opting to start Aitor Ruibal – primarily a right back or winger – as a false nine, although he has occasionally played that forward role in the past.

“Bad. He was actually worse than Ruibal. The Irish player did little to nothing right in the half-hour he played,” read the brief review.

We don’t know if the writer is a Betis fan, but perhaps it was typed in blind fury after Los Verdiblancos blew a winning position in injury-time after a goalkeeping error from Alvaro Valles, who fared marginally better than Parrott with a 2/10.

“There are many reasons why one chooses a starting 11,” said Betis manager Manuel Pellegrini afterwards, when asked why he didn’t start a recognised striker with Parrott available. “There are also the substitutions that can be made. Aitor Ruibal had been working very well and earned his place in the starting line-up.”

Parrott went nine games for club and country without scoring until he nailed two penalties in last week’s win over Kosovo but back at his club now, the guessing game resumes on when he will and won’t start. Still, he has been a regular starter in the Champions League so Tuesday’s trip to Slovan Bratislava should come into sharp focus.

Speaking of Ireland strikers or, in this case, former ones, Conor Sammon has made an interesting move into management and took charge of his first game over the weekend.

Capped nine times by Giovanni Trapattoni, the 40-year-old ex-League of Ireland forward has taken the reins at Alloa Athletic, the Scottish club with whom he spent the last five years of a career spanning 13 clubs, before hanging up his boots in May.

Josh Cullen of Burnley is challenged by Kristi Montgomery of Blackburn Rovers. Photograph: Alex Livesey/Getty

Saturday’s 1-1 draw away to Montrose was a decent start and hauled the Wasps off the bottom of Scottish League One, on goal difference at least.

“It’s been a crazy week and football is like that, everything can change so quickly,” said Sammon, who was working full-time in a bank when he began his playing career at UCD. “I’m not long retired and I didn’t expect to be in this position so soon. I played alongside a lot of these boys but it’s a fresh opportunity for everyone.”

The fresh opportunity Nathan Collins was expecting proved short-lived when he was injured again in Ireland’s narrow defeat in Austria a week ago.

The Ireland captain played no part in six of Brentford’s league games after shipping a calf injury in early September that also ruled him out of the four internationals against Israel, Kosovo and Austria in late September and early October.

On Monday night, Brentford host Everton and Bees manager Keith Andrews has confirmed that Collins “won’t be available for a number of weeks”, although Caoimhín Kelleher will feature in goal while Jake O’Brien will hope for some precious minutes for Everton.

“It’s the game, isn’t it?” said Andrews of the Collins injury. “Nathan had a period out with his calf. He’s done really well to get back ahead of schedule and played a couple of games. These international games came at a really good time for him to get good game time and obviously represent his country, and unfortunately he’s hurt his knee.”

While Collins longs for stability to his season, Josh Cullen continues to make steady progress after nearly a year out with an ACL. On Sunday, he played 90 minutes for the first time since that injury in December as Burnley were held 2-2 at home by their Championship derby rivals Blackburn Rovers.

John Egan was an unused sub in Hull City’s home win over Brighton on Sunday while Finn Azaz emerged from Southampton’s 2-0 win over Derby with credit after setting up one of their goals. But after a week to savour with Ireland, Jack Moylan’s bubble burst as his Cardiff City side were narrowly beaten away to Norwich, with Wales Online reflecting his day’s work with a bleak 5/10 rating.

Thomas Frank had no joy either in his first game as Crystal Palace manager, with a late own goal sealing a 3-2 defeat away to Coventry. But going into the weekend, the Dane confirmed he has no issue with Palace coach Paddy McCarthy continuing to double job with Ireland.

McCarthy missed Ireland’s last training session before Tuesday’s win over Kosovo as he flew back to London to meet Frank following his appointment.

But asked about continuing with the Ireland role, Frank said of McCarthy: “There’s no problem there. I’ve had staff members before that are also helping a national team. It’s good and bad, but I trust people 100 per cent. I trust people to do their job.”