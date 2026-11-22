Dan King rides Maxfort to victory in the Colm Quinn BMW Novice Handicap Hurdle at Punchestown Racecourse, Co Kildare, on Sunday. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA

Dan King’s status among the top rank of Irish jockeys was underlined once again at Punchestown on Sunday with a superb double.

The 21-year-old jockey from Cork enjoyed a comfortable success on Maxfort in a handicap hurdle and was at his outstanding best aboard Daboya, who pounced to land a Listed success in the Mares hurdle.

Daboya was delivered from an unpromising position on the turn-in to upset Harry Cobden on the odds-on Oldschool Outlaw, who eventually could only finish third.

“We were hoping to be placed, basically,” said Daboya’s trainer Dick Donohoe. “We were hoping if we could be in the first three, she’d have black type and it would have been worth a lot to her. Dan gave her a brilliant ride.”

The same comment has been consistently made for months. The first rider to complete the big Galway Hurdle-Plate double in 42 years has carried that momentum into the winter and finished Sunday’s action with only Darragh O’Keeffe ahead of him in the jockeys’ table. King is on 36 winners, one ahead of both Paul Townend and Jack Kennedy.

Those two champions each scored once on Sunday. Kennedy also got the better of Cobden in a maiden hurdle, ironically on Theflyingking for Gordon Elliott.

Townend landed the honours in the Grade Two Chase aboard the well-backed Ocastle Des Mottes, who kept finding until eventually his experience told over the fencing newcomer Zanoosh.

“I thought Paul was fantastic there. He gave him a super ride and the horse responded. Tactics paid off on the day,” said Willie Mullins. “He wasn’t well suited by the conditions, but we thought, as he was a second-season novice, we may as well play our strong suit – experience – and it worked out.”

Mullins, who landed Saturday’s Morgiana Hurdle with the odds-on favourite Lossiemouth, completed a Sunday hat-trick for himself with Ceasar’s Ball in the bumper. Successful in the big race on Final Demand, Patrick Mullins was impressed with his bumper partner.

“At home he’s a very lazy horse but he went down to the start quite keen, was quite worked up in the parade ring,” he said.

“I said I need to drop him in, get cover and he didn’t travel at all for me. I don’t know if he didn’t face the kickback or what. I had to accept that halfway but once I got him to the outside and I got fresh air, he just kicked into overdrive.

“A lot of ours are needing the run at the moment, I think you have to mark him up hugely.”

Separately, jockey Sam Ewing made his trip to Cork worthwhile with a treble on Sunday. He rode two winners for Elliott and Gigginstown Stud before winning aboard Al Kalila, who narrowly beat El Champo in a . It was a good result for trainer Stuart Crawford after a long trip from his Co Antrim base.

“It is great to see the Crawfords doing well. I’ve known them for a long time, since I was small riding out for them, and they’re only 40 minutes from home,” Ewing said.