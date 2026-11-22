The overriding mood in South Africa is one of frustration after the Springboks had suffered a second narrow but exasperating defeat on the bounce in the Nations Championship.

Ireland were full value for their 20-17 defeat of the reigning Rugby World Cup champions in Dublin, following a tumultuous week due to Bok coach Rassie Erasmus’s tirade over officiating and subsequent six-Test ban. However, South Africa still qualified for next Sunday’s final against France at Twickenham, courtesy of the losing bonus point they claimed at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

The seasoned rugby writer Louis de Villiers suggested in the authoritative Afrikaans Sunday paper Rapport that Erasmus’s absence in Dublin might have made a difference.

“However, that’s Rassie; leave him alone,” writes De Villiers before adding that the eventual losing margin probably flattered the Boks. “South Africa were, due to their fighting spirit, for the second week in a row one try away from victory. The Boks are floundering perpetually to convert territory into points at the moment, and it was only after almost an hour, with the bomb squad already on the field, that the front eight managed to hold on to the ball and generate some momentum.

“Amongst the backs, though, there was nothing to write home about ... Ireland’s phase play, on the other hand, was a revelation. Their forwards were like a pack of wild dogs in the loose.

“Dan Sheehan at No 8 was a smart move. Not only did it allow the second-best hooker on the planet to focus on the rucks and mauls, but Ronan Kelleher certainly stabilised the scrum.”

As for the fact that both the Boks and All Blacks suffered bloodied noses over the past fortnight, De Villiers suggests that the Greatest Rivalry series might have taken so much out of both teams that Wales were able to tackle one into submission, while Ireland “attacked the other like a swarm of bees on the ground and left no room for movement on the outside”.

Former Bok backrow Schalk Burger, speaking as a pundit on SuperSport, the major South African sports broadcaster, pulled no punches in his post-match assessment of South Africa’s dearth of creativity.

Ireland's Dan Sheehan carries during the game against South Africa. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

“The issue for the Boks is the attacking fluency,” the 86-Test former flanker said. “We create a lot of opportunities, and we’ve got a high error rate. I think we are the team in this competition that’s made the second-most handling errors – that in itself says something.

“If you look at what we’ve dished up the last two weeks, we get territory, but we’ve only got a maul and a scrum at the moment. Like last week, we are chasing the game; can you string together one good attacking set? No, we can’t ...

“When the Boks are at their best, there’s this nice little connection between the lead carrier and the flyhalf at the back. Then you can create width, paint different pictures, and create space. But you can’t create space if it’s one-off runners.

“We didn’t create enough tonight.”

According to Clinton van den Berg, writing for SA Rugby Magazine, the Boks were undone in Dublin as much by their own wastefulness as by Ireland’s excellence.

“If the week started poorly, it ended just as miserably,” he writes. “South Africa were off the pace all night, chasing shadows and short of the rhythm needed to subdue a pesky, determined Irish side in a fiery contest.”

Van den Berg acknowledged that, although the Irish had improved their scrummaging, the Boks still dominated the set-piece, yet they were unable to maximise the ascendancy.

“The Boks still hammered Ireland when the scrums were straight and square. Too often, though, the Irish scrummed inward or settled for a holding operation. It was cunning, and it worked.”

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu of South Africa is tackled by Ryan Baird and Joe McCarthy of Ireland. Photograph: Ramsey Cardy/Getty Images

An area of particular concern for South Africa at the moment is their outhalf’s apparent inability to properly dictate matters and unleash the strike players on his outside. Rugby365 awarded Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu a meagre score of 4/10 for his performance.

“He did little wrong in the first half but also struggled to make a significant attacking impact. He lost possession midway through the second half and had difficulty dealing with Ireland’s high balls. It was not his best outing in the green and gold, although he produced a crucial defensive moment by holding up Sheehan over the tryline.”

All is not lost, however, with the Boks having a shot at redemption against France, against whom they lost 21-19 last week, in Sunday’s grand final at Twickenham. So says Gavin Rich, writing on supersport.com.

“Two disappointing defeats in succession have changed the narrative of what had been a hugely successful year for the Springboks,” Rich admits.

“But thanks to England and also to their losing bonus point against Ireland, they now have a great chance of setting the record straight. The world champions now get an opportunity to set the record straight in a rematch against the French team that shocked them in Paris nine days ago.

“Not only that, they will be playing for the main prize in the inaugural Nations Championship ... There’s nothing quite like winning a major trophy to reset the mood, and that is what the Boks will be aiming to do at Twickenham.”

Rich adds that France, who won through the final with a bonus-point 45-17 win against Argentina, would be South Africa’s preferred opponents in Sunday’s final.

“They took a long time to get going against the Los Pumas, and were not convincing in the first 20 minutes when Argentina were all over them and did most of the ball carrying.

“The Boks have made a habit of starting slowly, in the last two games at least, but were physically dominant against France in Paris after halftime and Sunday’s game will be played at a neutral venue. That gives them a better chance against the Six Nations champions than they may have had against an in-form England, who would have been playing the final on their home ground.”