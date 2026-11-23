He may be the 63rd player to reach a half century of caps for his country, but considering almost 1,200 have played for Ireland that still represents a small enough club of just over five per cent that Hugo Keenan (30) has joined.

For a player who likes to keep a low profile, this also meant a week in the spotlight and raised the stakes, but ultimately he could reflect fondly on one of the most momentous days of his career.

“It’s a special, special day. The crowd was unbelievable. So many of my friends, family in the crowd. The atmosphere was class,” he said.

“Obviously, there is a bit of a rivalry building up with the Boks. For this one to land on the 50, it was always one that I was hoping to come. To get the win just made it an extra special week and it’s right up there with the best.”

A highlight was having his parents, Avril and Paul (aka PK), sister Naomi and fiancee Emma Hempenstall in the Shelbourne Hotel when he was presented with his 50th cap by Caelan Doris, a Blackrock schools cup winning team-mate in 2014.

“My dad keeps reminding us all he missed my first 13 games during Covid. So I suppose the two or three times you get in is your debut, your 50th and your 100th. He missed the first and he’s a big personality and loves it. He was really excited about coming in and getting a sneak peek of what camp’s like and being part of the week that it was.

“That was nice and I’m probably a bit too old to be getting to 100 now, so that might be the only opportunity. We’ll see.”

As expected, aerial contests proliferated in a game featuring 46 kicks out of hand, 23 of them contestables.

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“It was tough,” said Keenan. “We know how good they are at it, how well they compete. It’s a shorter box kick coming on you. Rob [Baloucoune] did incredibly well a few times. It’s all hands on deck with no blockers allowed. It’s a pretty 50/50 game and I’d like to think that we came over on the positive side of that.”

This was only the third time Keenan had played in a back three with Mack Hansen and Baloucoune, having previously done so in the 19-16 win over the Springboks in 2022 and the 42-12 win over Argentina a fortnight ago.

Hugo Keenan celebrates as Robert Baloucoune scores Ireland's first try of the match. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

“I love playing with the pair of them. Me and Rob go way back to the Sevens. I’ve seen him come from being written off; a pretty raw player back in 2016-17, where he broke on to the scene.

“He took Jordan Conroy’s spot on the Hong Kong trip, which was our big tournament. Everyone was a bit surprised. Then when he got out there and started playing, you could see the potential. You could see how good in defence he was, his ability to offload, to beat players. Ever since then, it’s been cool to see his journey and see how much he’s improved. I get on very well with him.

“Then Mack’s an unbelievable character. I’d be one of his closest mates in the squad. We’ve been playing together since 2022. I think the best part about Mack is that he pops up in the toughest of times. When people are tired, when we’ve lost a bit of shape or momentum, he’s the one who steps up and gets us back on the front foot and offers himself.”

He may not make it to 100 caps but this win has reinforced the feeling that the best days may still be ahead of him.

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“Yeah, it’s a great step forward for us. It’s the one we were targeting in this group of fixtures. We felt the New Zealand game during the summer was a big, big game; a big chance to step up and make a bit of history and we didn’t do it. So, we put a bit of pressure on ourselves to put in a performance at home and we felt we owed them one.

“So, it’s a good stepping stone. But we’re by no means the finished article, we’ve still got a lot of work to do.”