Bruno Fernandes reacts after Rio Ngumoha of Liverpool scores his team’s third goal. The game would get worse for Manchester United. Photograph: Michael Regan/Getty

The soundtrack at Anfield told the story of the day. After 14 minutes, at 2-0 up, the Liverpool fans were singing to Mauricio Pochettino: “Sacked in the morning.”

After 70 minutes, at 3-0 up, they were gleefully taunting him with “Poch is at the wheel.” The new United coach slumped on his bench resembling a youthful but demoralised Steve Bannon.

After full-time, those Manchester United fans who remained to see Liverpool make it 4-0 were singing, with some irony, “baby, don’t worry about a thing, cos every little thing is gonna be all right”.

Bob Marley and the Wailers’ song Three Little Birds is most closely associated with Ajax, whose fans have been singing it for nearly 20 years. Presumably, these United fans meant it as a general message of encouragement to the team rather than a tribute to the two ex-Ajax defenders their new coach had picked to start in United’s back line.

Pochettino was coy about his reasons for selecting Lisandro Martinez and Matthijs de Ligt, who was making his first Premier League start in a year. “Of course we assess the whole squad… For different reason, different situation, we decide to pick that starting team.”

United new manager Mauricio Pochettino gestures on the touchline during the Premier League match at Anfield. Photograph: Martin Rickett/PA

Maybe, Pochettino suggested, De Ligt and Martinez could have played really well. And then “you congratulate us for the decision. When you don’t win, it’s impossible to be right”.

More managers should try this defence: my mad decisions could have worked out, so there’s really no way to tell if they were good or bad.

[ Liverpool make it a nightmare start for Mauricio Pochettino at Manchester United ]

It could be that Pochettino had been too busy, what with wrapping up his business in the United States and meeting and greeting everyone at United, to familiarise himself with what De Ligt and Martinez had actually done in their last two starts for the team.

At the Chelsea game, Martinez had given arguably the worst individual performance of this Premier League season, letting Morgan Rogers run past him for one goal, then getting himself sent off in the act of giving away a penalty. As much as anyone in a 22-player game can single-handedly lose a match, Martinez did that at Stamford Bridge.

De Ligt’s only start this season – and his first start in nearly a year, since a back injury put an end to his 2025-2026 season – had been in the Champions League at Como, where he was run ragged as United were thrashed 4-1.

How on earth did Pochettino think these players deserved to start at Anfield while his most serviceable defender, Harry Maguire, stayed on the bench?

De Ligt took just six minutes to make the mistake that in effect decided this match, misreading the flight of a Ronald Araujo long ball and letting Alexander Isak run past him to be fouled by Leny Yoro, who was sent off for denial of a goalscoring opportunity.

It could and should have been worse. In the second half, de Ligt misread another pass and fell over, letting Isak in for a one-on-one he proceeded to waste.

Rio Ngumoha celebrates scoring Liverpool's third goal against Manchester United on Sunday. Photograph: Martin Rickett/PA

Martinez was the only starting player who failed to win a duel in the game, losing all five he contested. He was torched by Bradley Barcola in the build-up to Liverpool’s third goal after rushing forward to contest a ball he couldn’t win.

The relevant point is that these bad performances didn’t come out of nowhere. They were consistent with the level De Ligt and Martinez have been producing in their recent appearances for the team. What does it say about Pochettino’s judgment that he picked both of them while Maguire was available?

Pochettino preferred to focus on the judgment of the referee, dubiously insisting United should have had a penalty when Bryan Mbeumo fell to the ground under pressure from Jérémy Jacquet at 0-0.

Pochettino might not be aware that in his last appearance at Anfield, referee Sam Barrott had awarded a penalty to Nottingham Forest, and that this decision had later been voted a mistake by the Key Match Incidents (KMI) panel. He was never likely to give a cheap penalty like that against Liverpool on Sunday.

The KMI might yet end up voting that he made another wrong decision for the sending-off. Isak had lost control of the ball with a heavy touch, so it was not a goalscoring opportunity.

A red card is a bigger blow in the pressing-dominated game of 2026 than it was 20 or 30 years ago. When you’re a man down you essentially cannot press any more – the numbers don’t add up. So the opportunity no longer existed for Pochettino’s team to showcase the big-hearted, hard-running game with which he has promised to revive United.

But once the red card had happened, United had to adjust – and this they failed to do. Pochettino compounded his errors in team selection with further strange judgment calls. When Maguire finally did come on after 22 minutes, it was at the expense of Mbeumo, United’s strongest counter-attacking outlet. In these circumstances the player who should have come off was Bruno Fernandes, but Pochettino baulked at the political risks of substituting the captain after less than a quarter of his first match.

Pochettino then withdrew Matheus Cunha for Joshua Zirkzee at half-time, removing the last vestiges of speed from his attack. Youri Tielemans won 10 duels, more than any other player on either side and twice as many as the next-best United player, yet his reward was to be replaced by Mason Mount with 25 minutes to go.

After one game, United’s players saw enough to realise that Pochettino is not going to transform their prospects with football insight alone. They had better hope the culture-building goes well…