England's Ollie Chessum scores their sixth try against New Zealand. Photograph: Adam Davy/PA

Nations Championship: England 37 New Zealand 12

England fired a warning to their rivals ahead of next year’s World Cup by crushing New Zealand 37-12 in a stunning victory inspired by former captain Lewis Moody.

To roars of appreciation at Allianz Stadium, Moody joined England’s V-formation response to the haka – and then watched from the stands as the All Blacks were torn apart.

The presence of Moody, who was diagnosed with motor neuron disease last year, visibly lifted Maro Itoje’s men to set the scene for a five-try rout that registered back-to-back wins against New Zealand for the first time since 2002 and 2003.

It also clinched a fifth consecutive Test victory, providing thrilling validation of their post-Six Nations resurgence with the 2027 World Cup final just a year away.

Man of the match Ben Earl, Ollie Chessum and Itoje were at the forefront of England’s forward dominance, which continued when the bench arrived to step up the assault on the All Blacks line.

The backlash expected after New Zealand’s shock defeat to Wales last Saturday never materialised, instead they played like a tired team with the weight of the world on their shoulders.

It was their third biggest defeat of all time and a record points total by England in the fixture.

Fired up by Moody’s presence in the haka wearing red rose colours, the hosts feasted on quick ball to swamp the All Blacks as they produced another high-octane start.

Henry Slade was the first over in the fifth minute after Fin Smith had deceived New Zealand’s midfield with a grubber, but the onslaught had just begun.

George Furbank’s 50-22, a darting run by Cadan Murley and Alex Coles being held up over the line pinned the All Blacks deep in their own half with the only concern being England’s dominance was not reflected on the scoreboard.

That changed through a two-try burst in four minutes with Jack van Poortvliet and the unstoppable Earl crossing to build a commanding 19-0 lead.

Furbank’s break from deep followed by Slade’s skilful chip and chase carried England into the enemy 22 and Van Poortvliet finished with a leap for the line.

Worse was to come for shell-shocked New Zealand as Earl exploded from the base of a scrum 25 metres out and charged over the whitewash, flattening Cam Roigard in the process.

It was a horror try for the All Blacks to concede and although Ethan de Groot’s short-range pick and go got them off the mark, Ollie Chessum crossed early in the second half as England’s attack continued to purr.

New Zealand showed their class on the ball through a slick try for Beauden Barrett but on came the home bench to restore authority with Marcus Smith landing a penalty before Seb Atkinson dived over.

England’s replacement forwards were now blasting holes upfront before Smith kicked a final penalty to end the All Blacks’ misery.

Scotland's Jamie Dobie scores his side's ninth try of the game. Photograph: Jane Barlow/PA

Scotland 67 Japan 5

Darcy Graham and Liam McConnell inspired much-changed Scotland to a comfortable 11-try 67-5 Nations Championship victory over meek Japan.

Wing Graham moved on to the 41-try mark for his country with a hat-trick as he stepped six clear of Duhan van der Merwe at the top of the national team’s all-time scoring charts.

Back-rower McConnell also enjoyed a day to remember as the 22-year-old back-rower broke his Scotland duck with a treble of his own.

Ollie Smith helped himself to a double while Kyle Rowe, Jamie Dobie and Rory Hutchinson also crossed as the Scots completed their pool-stage fixtures with a fourth win from six matches ahead of their trip to London for finals weekend.

Scotland needed a high-margin victory to have any chance of moving higher than fourth in the Northern Hemisphere table, and – despite Gregor Townsend making 10 changes to the side that started the hard-fought win over Australia last Sunday – they signalled their intent by running in three unanswered tries in the opening quarter.

They got up and running in the sixth minute when Dobie’s high ball was fumbled by the Japanese and Smith hacked the loose ball forward for Graham, who then kicked it on for himself to score.

Tom Jordan, playing at stand-off as talisman Finn Russell was given the weekend off, missed the conversion attempt – the first of four kicks he failed to nail.

The Scots stretched their lead in the 13th minute as McConnell scampered clear to finish on the right after being fed by Smith.

Graham then laid on the third for Rowe in the 20th minute before the Edinburgh wing scored his second of the match on the half-hour after faking a pass to McConnell before bundling over the line.

Smith exchanged passes with Rowe before scoring on the left in the 40th minute as the clinical Scots went in leading 29-0 at the break.

McConnell burst away for his second in the 48th minute after more good work by Graham.

The beleaguered Japanese eventually got off the mark in the 53rd minute when Takuro Matsunaga capitalised after a bouncing ball eluded Rowe, but the full-back was unable to add the extras.

The brilliant McConnell bolted clear to complete his hat-trick in the 56th minute before Dobie notched on the left six minutes later.

Smith was presented with an easy finish under the posts for his second of the match in the 67th minute.

Japan were reduced to 14 when hooker Mamoru Harada was sinbinned for a hip drop tackle on Seb Stephen.

Scotland piled on the misery for Eddie Jones’ side by claiming a further two tries in the closing stages from Hutchinson and Graham, either side of another yellow card for Michael Stolberg.