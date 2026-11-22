Fingal County Council said the extension at Burrow Road did not have planning permission and was not an exempted development. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

A new planning permission and retention application has been made by a businessman in north Co Dublin to retain an extension at his home in Sutton that was previously ordered to be demolished.

The application by Philip Farrelly, aged in his 70s, to Fingal County Council also seeks planning permission for the “construction of a proposed domestic garage to the side with amendments to the boundary fence”.

The application was made to the local authority on Wednesday November 18th while the closing date for third-party submissions and observations is December 22nd.

The dispute dates back to 2019 when Farrelly demolished an extension at the rear of his home on Burrow Road and replaced it with a larger extension.

Fingal County Council started legal action against Farrelly after he failed to comply with an enforcement order issued in March 2020 directing him to remove the two-storey extension within four months, which did not happen.

The local authority waited until November 2024 to initiate court action against him and said the extension did not have planning permission and was not an exempted development under planning regulations. The council also cited a decision of the former An Bord Pleanála, now An Coimisiún Pleanála, which found the development was not exempt.

Last March, a Circuit Court judge ordered Farrelly to demolish the extension by November 2nd. He appealed this decision to the High Court; the appeal has yet to be heard, and the extension remains standing.

Speaking previously, Farrelly said he did not seek planning permission for the development, which cost about €300,000, as he believed it to be exempt. He has argued the development was exempt from planning permission as it was built due to the original extension being “structurally unsound and unsafe”.

Philip Farrelly. Last March, a Circuit Court judge ordered him to demolish the extension by November 2nd

The extension at the rear of his Victorian home has become a home for him and his wife. His son and daughter-in-law occupy the remainder of the house.

Farrelly also noted the council waited until late 2024 before taking the case against him, arguing it was not an application that had been given any urgency.

Farrelly said he did not wish to comment when contacted by The Irish Times on Sunday.

[ ‘I don’t envisage lying in front of bulldozers’: Man wants reprieve for €300,000 Sutton extensionOpens in new window ]

Speaking to The Irish Times last March, Farrelly said he believed the “punishment didn’t have to be” demolition, saying there are “hundreds of solutions” short of tearing down the extension, such as partial demolition.

He said at the time: “I’ve obeyed the rules my whole life. I don’t envisage lying on the street. I don’t envisage lying in front of bulldozers.”