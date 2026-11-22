Dicksboro captain Tara Clifford leads the celebrations with the trophy after her team's Leinster Camogie Senior Championship final victory against St Martin's at Wexford Park. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

Leinster c lub c amogie final: Di c ksboro (Kilkenny) 1-10 St Martin’s (Wexford) 1-7

Classy Dicksboro powered their way to a second provincial title in a row with a three-point victory over St Martin’s in a thrilling Leinster Camogie Senior Club Championship final at Wexford Park.

A rain-soaked contest went right down to the wire, with the major drama coming in the last 20 minutes as St Martin’s battled their way back into it. However, the silken finishing of the Dicksboro players eventually saw them seal the title.

Both sides found the conditions difficult to deal with in the opening 10 minutes. They shared just a point apiece during this period, with Rose Kelly putting the defending champions in front before Aoife O’Connor levelled things up.

A match-defining score came in the 11th minute when Dicksboro wing forward Asha McHardy found the corner of the net from an acute angle. The goal gave her side a lead they would never relinquish.

The sides exchanged points through Rachel Dowling and a Chloe Fox 45, before an Ellie O’Connor point reduced the deficit further, but it was Dicksboro who went in with a 1-4 to 0-4 interval lead.

On the resumption, Amy Clifford increased her side’s lead with a neat point, but St Martin’s roared back into contention when Linda Bolger found the net from close range in the 38th minute. That left the minimum between the sides, 1-5 to 1-4.

St Martin’s, inspired by Sarah O’Connor and Amy Cardiff, looked like they might go on and win it. However, the experienced Aoife Prendergast came to Dicksboro’s rescue with two excellent long-range points – one from a free and the other a 45. Her late brace of points, which were struck into the elements, put daylight between the sides as the reigning champions held a late St Martin’s onslaught to clinch another title.

DICKSBORO: C Duggan; A Carroll, T Clifford, K Byrne; C Phelan, C Dowling, N Phelan; A O’Gorman (0-1), A Browne; A McHardy (1-0), A Prendergast (0-4, 3f, one 45), R Dowling (0-2); R Kelly (0-1), O Hanrick, A Clifford (0-2).

Subs: E Hogan for McHardy (51 mins).

ST MARTIN’S: E Coleman; G O’Connor, A Hennessy, M C Morrissey; K O’Connor, S O’Connor, A Cardiff; E O’Connor (0-1), E Codd; B Hamilton, C O’Connor, L Bolger (1-0); A O’Connor (0-1), L Whelan, C Fox (0-3, all 45s).

Subs: L Goggins (0-1) for Whelan (37 mins); L Firman (0-1) for Hamilton (47); M Barrett for E O’Connor (51).

Referee: Barry Nea (Westmeath).