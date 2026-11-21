South Africa's head coach Rassie Erasmus celebrates after his side score their first try of the match. Photograph: Nick Elliott/Inpho

The South African coaching staff have denied communicating with Rassie Erasmus during Saturday night’s defeat to Ireland.

Erasmus, banned from match day coaching activities following his comments in a press conference earlier this week, watched the game from the Springbok team hotel in front of cameras as part of a YouTube broadcast.

During the game, the sound of the feed was cut so Erasmus could not be heard, but on multiple occasions he could be seen appearing to communicate into some sort of device.

When asked if they had any contact with Erasmus during the match, something which is prohibited by the punishment handed down to him, assistant coaches Mzwandile Stick and Felix Jones said they had no knowledge of their head coach’s movements.

“I have no idea, we were busy watching the Test match,” said Jones, who acted as head coach on the night.

“Maybe he was communicating with his followers,” suggested Stick.

South Africa once again requested that questions be directed towards on-field matters, and away from Erasmus.

When asked for the difference between the sides, both Stick and Jones referenced Ireland’s aerial work, discipline and South Africa’s inability to exit from their own 22.

Jones was also asked about the scrum, given Ireland fared substantially better in that area compared to last year’s defeat to the Springboks.

“I think compared to last year, Ireland had a massive focus going into the game,” he said of the scrum. “The entire crowd knew, it was a huge narrative of the game. Ireland have definitely improved in that area, there’s no question.

“I think it’s tough when there’s free-kicks for shoulders out, brake foot, it’s hard to tell where the dominance lies when those events are happening. But overall, we think they definitely improved. We probably still felt we were dominant in the game overall, but they’ve definitely improved.”

Saturday’s defeat represented the first time South Africa have lost back-to-back games since 2022. After losing to France in Paris last week and now Ireland in Dublin, it was put to Jones that South Africa may be feeling the effects of a long season that featured four Tests against the All Blacks as part of Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry.

“We were prepared coming into this year knowing what was ahead of us,” he said. “We’ve got a brilliant team behind us from an athletic performance side of things. We believe we’ve rotated our squad well in terms of making sure there’s a spread of game time with the players we put out each week, we believe they have the ability to still perform.

“We’re not going to use that as an excuse, definitely not. It was more to do with us executing certain plans on the day. Credit to Ireland, they executed their plans on us. You’ll have to ask Andy but I think both teams got what they expected from both teams and they managed to put their plan better on us.”