Say what you like about Rassie Erasmus, and many of you will, but it was tremendously generous of him to invite us all to watch Saturday’s game in his company. Strictly, it was watching him online watching the game in his Dublin hotel on a telly we couldn’t see, a kind of Rassie Gogglebox, but still, this was going to be a unique treat.

Of course, there was a danger it wouldn’t happen at all with talk of him potentially breaching his six-match suspension, which resulted in him being locked out of the Aviva Stadium, one that forbids direct or indirect contact with team management or players on matchdays.

Would South Africa’s management be tuning in to Watchalong-with-Rassie during the game? And if, say, they unleashed their bomb squad immediately after Rassie suggested back at his hotel that “this would be a nifty time to unleash the bomb squad”, would that be a bit suspicious?

But the risk of that happening appeared to be averted by Rassie’s decision to turn off his microphone during the entire game, so we had absolutely no clue what he was muttering to the person(s) just off camera. Unless you were a body language expert or lip reader, you were left none the wiser. You were just, well, watching silence.

A view of South Africa's head coach Rassie Erasmus watching the match through his live stream. Photograph: Nick Elliott/Inpho

He had greeted us from a conference room in his hotel, him sitting on not the comfiest of chairs, his laptop on the table in front of him with his telly off-screen. “Hi guys and ladies, everybody in South Africa,” he said, “and I know there’s a lot of people from all over the world who are watching. Thanks for joining, it doesn’t feel so alone.”

He told us that he loved us all, but somewhat watered the “all” down by referring to “those of you who are not from South Africa” who, he alleged, were sending him rude messages. “We must know that there are spiteful people in the world.”

He also asked for his watchers to send photos of themselves, but only in South African colours. Several sent pictures of their barbecues, most of the food looking much like what Wayne Rooney is currently eating in his bushtucker trials, sautéed crocodile testicles and the like, including one from a man who said he lived in Pietersburg which is now known as Polokwane. That would be like calling Cobh Queenstown.

The most confusing part of the opening bit, after the sound had been switched off, was Rassie seemingly standing to attention for Amhrán na bhFiann and singing it word for word, leading you to think he had become more Irish than the Irish themselves during his time in Munster. Until we realised that there was a time delay and he was singing his own anthem, and not the one bellowing from the telly in our own sittingrooms.

Just before we kicked off, he sincerely thanked World Rugby for letting him know he couldn’t do “copyright stuff”, namely showing us the match on his telly. Then, before switching off the sound, he promised he’d chat to us at half-time “if I‘m calm enough”.

Off we went. “Sound will remain off until Rassie wants to speak,” we were told, so there we were, watching a man watching a screen we couldn’t see with not a word to be heard. It’s at times like these that you question your life choices.

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At the risk of overloading you with useful information: after Robert Baloucoune’s first try, Rassie scratched his nose and poured himself a Coke. After an Ireland turnover, he poured himself a Coke, then closed his eyes and then opened them to check his watch. Then he began typing on his laptop, slapped his knees a few times, covered his mouth regularly when talking to the off-screen people, and then made a phone call. He could have been ordering a takeaway, so less of your suspicions, please.

Half-time. Sound back on. “Hey guys, obviously not 100 per cent happy. We’ve not being playing perfect, in one way that’s great news because if we step it up I think we’ll be in this match. I think they’ve [Ireland] been really clinical but I’d be much more worried if we’d played perfect.” Jamie Redknapp has offered more incisive analysis, to be honest.

Second half. Sound off again. Rassie was growing increasingly irritated, so the hotel employee who entered the room to tidy up the chairs was probably lucky to exit it alive. All we learned, really, from this viewing experience is that the more tense Rassie gets, the more Coke he drinks, intermingled with slugs of beer. It was miraculous that he didn’t leave the room until there were 71 minutes and 40 seconds on the clock, returning at 72:15 while still tying the belt on his jeans.

He spent a copious amount of the second half appearing to speak in to a device hidden from view, bellowing in to it in the final moments, but that could just have been him checking to see when his delayed takeaway would arrived. Look, we’ve all been there.

Full-time. After the South African knock-on that ended the game, he punched the table, closed his laptop, packed his gadgets in to his man bag and used some lip balm. He had promised to have another chat with us then, but the stream ended and there was divil sign of him.

At least World Rugby knew Rassie’s whereabouts through all of this and he didn’t do a Jose. (You might recall the Mourinho man defying a similar ban by hiding in a laundry basket so he could talk to his Chelsea players during a Champions League game). Rassie was in plain sight. If not sound.