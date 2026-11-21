Ulster Club SFC semi-final: Scotstown 1-24 St Eunan’s 0-27 (AET, Scotstown win 4-2 on penalties)

For the fourth Ulster game in a row, Scotstown had to navigate extra-time – but this time they also had to endure penalties before prevailing.

Donegal champions St Eunan’s, who were chasing a place in a first Ulster Club SFC final, might have sneaked this one on another night but defending champions Scotstown eked their way through to the final after a dramatic night in Enniskillen.

When St Eunan’s Eoin Dowling floated over a sumptuous effort with just two minutes to go in extra-time, those from the Cathedral Town dared to dream.

However, it turned to a nightmare when Kieran Hughes saw his hotly-contested free given as a point, much to the chagrin of the Letterkenny natives. Umpires were unsure and referee Kieran Eannetta had a brief conference at the goal-side before awarding the point.

Controversy at the very end of the match. End result? We're off the penalties.



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There was time for little else in open play. On to penalties, then, to throw up a victor.

With Rory Beggan, Darren Hughes, Shane Carey and Conor McCarthy – who was excellent throughout for the winners – on target, Scotstown held their nerve after once again putting their followers through the wringer.

A late rally at the end of the first half of normal time put Scotstown into a lead they would hold until the home stretch. They were only in front for the first time when Tommy Mallen fired over a two-pointer in added-on time.

Mallen fired over after quick-fire points from Conor McCarthy and Donnchadh Connolly, but there was still time for Beggan to land a telling blow. From another Eircode to the destination, Beggan, out of his hands, sailed beautifully over the black spot from 65m and Scotstown led 0-10 to 0-7 at the changeover.

St Eunan’s head led for much of the opening verse until that.

The Letterkenny men raced into an early three-point lead with Conor O’Donnell Jnr, Eoin McGeehin and Oran Winston on the mark. A McCarthy two-pointer got Scotstown off the mark, but St Eunan’s were able to stay in command.

Goalkeeper Shaun Patton came up to post a two-point free from just outside the arc in the 26th minute. Patton and his team-mates wore black armbands just nine days after he buried his father, Peter, following his sudden passing.

Just before Scotstown’s late flurry before half-time, Mattie Maguire fired against the outside of a post after being played in.

Francis Maguire of Scotstown and Josh Hay of St Eunan's. Photograph: Andrew Paton/Inpho

Five minutes from the end of normal time, Darragh Murray fired to the net after McCarthy created the opening and Scotstown seemed to have their tickets punched for the final.

They were halted in their tracks, though. Eoin Dowling put the tie into the melting pot and, with just seconds remaining on the clock, Oran Winston – a grandson of Donegal great Joe ‘Dodo’ Winston – rifled over a stunning two-pointer from the left-hand side to force extra time.

It was the fifth two-pointer by St Eunan’s over the hour with Shane O’Donnell nailing two and his brother Niall – who has been jetting in and out from Chicago in recent times – also hoisted an orange flag.

St Eunan’s moved into the driving seat via another pair of two-point scores, these by Brian MacIntyre and Dowling.

In all, St Eunan’s posted seven two-pointers, but they were left feeling as if this was one that got away.

Scotstown: R Beggan (0-1-0, 1tpf); M McCaffrey, R O’Toole (0-0-1), D Murray (1-0-0); D Connolly (0-0-1), D McArdle, C McCarthy (0-1-3, 1f); M McCarville, D Hughes; G McPhillips, S Carey (0-0-2, 2f), F Maguire (0-0-1); T Mallen (0-1-2), N Sherlock (0-0-3), M Maguire (0-0-2). Subs: M Maguire (0-0-1) for F Maguire (47), K Hughes (0-0-2, 1f) for McPhillips (53), S McElwain for Mattie Maguire (55), J Hamill for Connolly (60), M McPhillips for Sherlock (68).

St Eunan’s: S Patton; (0-1-0, 1tpf) Noah Barrett, C Ward, J Hay; K Tobin, C O’Donnell Snr (0-0-1), O Winston (0-1-1); J Kelly, E Dowling (0-1-1); C Moore, S O’Donnell (0-2-0), L McGuinness (0-0-1); E McGeehin (0-0-3), N O’Donnell (0-1-3, 1f), C O’Donnell Jnr (0-0-3, 1f). Subs: D Doogan for McGeehin (60), B MacIntyre (0-1-0) for Hay (68), E Daly for Barrett (71), P McGettigan for O’Donnell Jnr (71).

Referee: K Eannetta (Tyrone)