Ryanair has changed the way it accommodates passengers who do not pay for assigned seating. It now only reveals where they are sitting three hours before departure and not during online check-in as used to be the case.

The policy shift took effect with no fanfare at the end of last month and while it is subtle, it could put pressure on some passengers to pay for seats in the future as they won’t have any way of knowing where they have been put until just before take-off.

Until now, this cohort could initially select the free seat option secure in the knowledge they had time to go back into the app and pay for a better seat if the one they were randomly assigned did not appeal to them.

The change has not pleased some passengers and social media platforms have come alive with complaints from people who are convinced it is another example of Ryanair tweaking its rules to bolster the bottom line.

“I always go with random allocation as the only seat you don’t want is the middle, so it’s a one in three chance,” one frequent Ryanair flyer told The Irish Times. He said that by taking this approach there was also the chance he would get the extra legroom seats “as other people won’t pay [extra] for them”.

He said that if he was ever assigned a middle seat he had the option of going into the app and paying for a better one. That has now been taken away. “It is a disconcerting feeling arriving at the airport with no seat,” he said.

Ryanair confirmed the change and robustly defended its new policy.

“The timing of the allocation of free random seats is determined at all times by the airline,” a spokeswoman said. “We moved this allocation from 24 hours to over three hours [before departure] when we cut across to our winter schedule at the end of October.”

[ Spend your gift vouchers as soon as you get them – there’s no point in waitingOpens in new window ]

She said the reason was “to allow those passengers who wish to select their preferred seat more time to do so. We had a number of complaints this summer that passengers could not book their preferred seat on the day of travel as it had been already randomly allocated as a free seat up to 24 hours prior to departure.”

She said that “passengers who choose a free of charge random seat clearly don’t mind where they sit, and their digital boarding pass is automatically updated between three to four hours prior to departure, which is well before they arrive at either their departure airport or their boarding gate”.