A view of a crock role by Dan Sheehan of Ireland against Marco van Staden of South Africa that resulted in an initial yellow card. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Dan Sheehan’s yellow card in the 74th minute of Ireland’s 20-17 win over South Africa at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday has been upgraded to a red card. This throws into doubt the Irish captain’s availability for the Nations Championship fifth-place playoff in Twickenham next Friday (kick-off 8.10pm).

Sheehan was sinbinned for a croc roll on the Springboks replacement Marco van Staden, who got a yellow card for his ensuing head-to-neck “clear out” on Tadhg Beirne at the same ruck by referee Christophe Ridley. Van Staden’s yellow card was upgraded to a red shortly after the full-time whistle.

Foul Play Review Officer (FPRO) France’s Tual Trainini upgraded Sheehan’s yellow to a red card. This will either lead to a foul play review committee (FPRC) issuing a hearing in front of an independent committee or deciding upon a suspension, which Sheehan and the IRFU can challenge by requesting a full hearing.

It is understood that Sheehan and the Irish management have issued a submission on foot of the citing commissioner’s review of the match and the incident in question. It seems likely that Sheehan will contest the upgraded verdict on the premise that it did not meet the threshold for a red card.

The curse of the Irish number eight has thus struck again in a most unexpected way after Caelan Doris, Jack Conan and Sean Jansen after each of them in turn were sidelined by injuries ahead of last Saturday’s game.

An update on the disciplinary process regarding Sheehan and van Staden is expected on Monday from the tournament organisers.