Ireland's Robert Baloucoune scores his side's second try of the match despite South Africa's Cameron Hanekom. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

15 Hugo Keenan

South Africa went after the aerial route and when not pressed in duels hoovered it up and got back to save a try from the opposite touchline in beating Feinberg-Mngomezulu to the ball. Rating: 7

14 Robert Baloucoune

Stunning game, brilliant under the high ball, finished his two tries with aplomb and denied a third when the ball was flicked from his grasp as he stretched for the line. He closed down space in defence too. Outstanding. Rating: 9

13 Robbie Henshaw

Took a boot to the face and picked up a knock that eventually forced him off the pitch but like so many of his teammates was laser focused in his work whether carrying or tackling. Rating: 7

12 Stuart McCloskey

From the opening whistle it was evident that he was up for this contest emotionally in terms of his body language and physically in his strength in contact. When required made sure that his team got positive gain-lines and his pass for Baloucoune’s second try was a beauty. Rating: 8

11 Mack Hansen

Provided an overhead pass for one of Baloucoune’s tries and chased the high balls with enthusiasm while being able to disrupt the catcher. He didn’t get much to feast on going forward but that try-saving tackle on Moodie was crucial. Rating: 8

Ireland's Sam Prendergast kicks a conversion against South Africa. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

10 Sam Prendergast

Some of his line kicking was wonderful, some of his tackling was robust and brave and while there was the odd glitch in the kicking off the tee and in the air, he remained composed and focused. His passing and vision remain top-notch in getting ball to space. Rating: 7

9 Jamison Gibson-Park

His kicking out of the Irish 22 was prodigious and accurate, as were most of his box-kicks while his speed over the ground kept the high tempo that Ireland craved. One or two moments he’d like to have a second bite at in terms of choice but a fine display. Rating: 8

1 Andrew Porter

Fought the good fight in the scrum, which was officiated by three people and therefore the interpretations varied. Got pinged a couple of times, one handling error he’d like again but was overshadowed by a huge, and effective, work ethic in general play. Rating: 7

Join our Irish Times Rugby WhatsApp community Get the best of our writing in the Irish Times rugby community. Photograph: Henry Simpson/Inpho Join our Irish Times Rugby WhatsApp community and get our best rugby writing sent directly to your messages inbox. From provincial and European news to coverage of Ireland’s Autumn internationals, you won’t miss an update. Join here: https://chat.whatsapp.com/DaV5S7cDxWF0xDDILjarcw

2 Rónan Kelleher

A superb performance rounded off by his try which was smartly taken and one that translated from adroitly from the training ground. His power in contact was a standout, and he made some thumping hits. Rating: 9

3 Tadhg Furlong

A dervish, played with a dynamism, energy and appetite for all aspects of the game. He chased, harried, tackled, carried like a good young’un. Scrum was a lottery at times but played his part there too. Rating: 8

South Africa's Eben Eztebeth is tackled by Ireland's Joe McCarthy. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA

4 Joe McCarthy

When he used his feet in contact he broke the gain-line on multiple occasions and won a couple of crucial ruck turnover penalties. He also put the South African throw under pressure and was superbly physical in the tackle. Rating: 8

5 Tadhg Beirne

There are rare occasions when his contribution doesn’t include some eye-catching moments but that doesn’t diminish his impact. Like the rest of his pack worked hard to slow down Springbok ball and ensure that their maul was kept in check. Rating: 7

6 Ryan Baird

Completed a team leading 15 tackles, was assured under a restart or two in securing possession and chased intelligently. Found a seam here and there to disrupt the South African lineout maul. Rating: 8

7 Josh van der Flier

Workrate is a catchall for a player who appears omnipresent and that’s what he was in terms of the action areas. That red scrum cap was everywhere, making tackles on the touchline, and using his footwork to get beyond two-man tackles. Rating: 8

8 Dan Sheehan (capt)

So assured off the back of the scrum, one great pick-up in broken, run and offload showcasing his all-round skills. He carried past the first tackler on multiple occasions. The yellow card was more of a case of his grip slipping but he will have no quibble. Rating: 8

Replacements

Tom Stewart had one great turnover and was generally very lively, Thomas Clarkson managed the same, while Nick Timoney enjoyed a fine cameo as did James Ryan when their team needed a dynamic injection. Rating: 8

Head coach - Andy Farrell

His selection worked, Dan Sheehan rewarded the coach’s faith and was both quick and assured off the base. His team came up with big moments. Ireland left three good try-scoring chances out there which is a good thing when a team wins. Tough, gritty win from a team that delivered for their coach(es). Rating: 8