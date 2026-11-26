Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

If Irish rugby is still floating on air after that win over South Africa, Matt Williams is strongly advising it to get both feet back on the ground. He doesn’t want to be “the rugby Grinch”, but reminds us that Ireland were 2cm away from losing that game, so we shouldn’t be losing the run of ourselves. Next up, Australia tomorrow night, but which Australia will turn up? “There is a huge variation between the best that they can deliver and their worst.”

Andy Farrell has made just two changes to his team for the fifth-place playoff when, as Gerry Thornley writes, it seemed like he “had more elbow room to rotate or experiment”. But with the World Cup less than a year away, wholesale changes were not on the agenda.

Rónan Kelleher is included again, John O’Sullivan talking to the Leinster man about the “brake-foot” law and other matters, while Nathan Johns ventured in to the Australian camp to hear the thoughts of coach Les Kiss.

South Africa, busy limbering up for their final against France on Sunday, are continuing to cause a bit of an-off-the-field stir, comments made by their assistant coach on the non-suspension of Sam Prendergast for that alleged knee-drop against Fiji being investigated.

How will the Twickenham pitch cope with six games over three days? Well, the stadium’s head groundsman is confident it’ll be grand because the state-of-the-art hybrid surface was only laid in the summer. Gerard Meagher hears his guarantees.

And what have you made of the Nations Championship thus far, has the new format been a success? We’d very much like to hear your opinion on the competition - you can share it by clicking here.

In Gaelic games, Gordon Manning has news on Longford appointing Seán Hagan as their new football manager, and in hurling, Antrim stalwarts Neil McManus and Terence McNaughton are less than impressed with Central Council missing “a golden opportunity” to promote the game in the mid-tier counties.

Waterford’s unusual calendar is, Ciarán Murphy reckons, partly responsible for Rathgormack’s triumph over Dr Crokes last Sunday, the county’s schedule allowing more people to play football when hurling would otherwise rule the roost.

In athletics, there was no splitting Kate O’Connor and Mark English when it came to choosing Ireland’s athlete of the year on Wednesday evening. Ian O’Riordan reports on that occasion and he also has news of 49,575 people applying for just 17,200 available spots in next year’s Dublin Marathon. He has details too on the 30-strong Irish line-up selected for next month’s under-23 European Cross-Country Championships.

And in his America At Large column, Dave Hannigan tells the story of Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice’s calamitous financial affairs. “In the fourth and final year of a contract worth $6.5 million, he has $13,640 in his checking accounts.” He’s in a world of bother.

TV Watch: We’re a month-ish away from the conclusion of 2026, but the 2027 season of the DP World Tour got under way in the early hours this morning, Tom McKibbin and Liam Nolan in the field for the Australian PGA Championship - you can see the highlights of the opening round at 4pm (Sky Sports Golf). And later, there are a heap of Europa League and Conference League games on your screens, 5.45 and 8.0 the kick-off times, including Celtic’s trip to Portugal to take on Torreense (Premier Sports 1 and TNT Sports 3, 8pm).