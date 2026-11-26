Over time, David Anderson’s account of what happened to his former wife last year changed.

The 45-year-old Irish citizen, who is originally from California, gave conflicting statements at his pretrial hearing in September and during the first hearing of his Budapest trial that started last Friday.

Hungarian prosecutors allege Anderson planned to kill his ex-wife, Megumi Anderson, fearing the outcome in a custody dispute that could have allowed her to move to her home country of Japan with the children.

They allege Anderson, who was living in the Netherlands at the time, decided to kill Megumi during his visit to Budapest, Hungary, in late January 2025.

In court in September, Anderson disputed “everything” he was being charged with.

But earlier testimony, made public by the judge on Friday, revealed Anderson admitted killing Megumi, the mother of his two children, months before.

In a separate testimony last Friday, Anderson revealed he lost his Irish mother when he was 12 and had been traumatised by his wealthy lawyer father’s starting a relationship with his mother’s younger sister soon after.

[ Irish citizen admits killing ex-wife in Hungarian court ]

When Judge Réka Szappanos had asked Anderson during September’s pretrial hearing whether he admitted to the crimes he had been charged with, he replied: “No, your honour.”

The judge then asked him whether there were any parts of the indictment he accepted.

“I dispute everything,” Anderson replied.

Asked about specific details, Anderson repeatedly referred to a written statement he filed on April 6th. It is unclear whether he filed it in April last year or 2026. The contents of the April 6th statement were not disclosed to the press at the pretrial hearing.

They were presented on Friday, however, when the judge read out the full statement to the courtroom, revealing that Anderson had admitted to killing his ex-wife months or potentially more than a year before he appeared for his pretrial hearing.

He had maintained his innocence to the authorities until the April 6th statement, which started with the words: “I can no longer live with what I had done.”

In this written statement he described in detail what he said he had done on January 29th last year when he killed Megumi.

Asked about the discrepancies between the earlier written statement and his words during the pretrial hearing, Anderson told the court on Friday that he did not dispute “everything”, only the allegation that the killing was premeditated.

He did not deny causing the death of the mother of his children, but claimed it was “an accident”.

However, the April 6th statement was not the only one the court heard on Friday. Anderson had prepared a separate testimony, which he read from his handwritten notes.

He told the court how all his relatives cut contact with him because they believed “the lies” his former wife and the media had told about him.

This included his Beverly Hills lawyer father, his four siblings and his Irish stepmother, who is a former Catholic school principal and is the younger sister of Anderson’s birth mother.

“She started, or perhaps continued, a relationship with my father in the very next month after my mother’s death,” Anderson told the court.

“She fits the Disney stereotype of the evil stepmother.”

He complained none of his blood relatives had visited him since he was arrested, even though they had all visited Europe since.

Anderson sent an “angry” letter to his father in June, cursing him for letting him “rot in Hungarian prison”.

He said his father retaliated by refusing to send any more money for food in prison – “which is something Joseph Stalin or a North Korean despot would do”, Anderson said.

Anderson also complained how his brother, who lives in Nashville, Tennessee, and who acts as guardian of Anderson’s two children – aged 11 and seven at the time of their mother’s death – has refused to send him pictures of them.

He told the court his brothers sided with their father and said “terrible things” about him to the police “for the purpose of trying to cut me out of my inheritance, my father’s $10 million [€9.1 million] fortune”.

“He’s 84-years-old now, so it won’t be long. That’s the only reason someone would stand behind such an evil man,” Anderson said.

To be able to pay a lawyer in Hungary for the custody dispute with his ex-wife, he said he had taken part in a clinical trial he “came across on Instagram” and received €6,000 after being injected by “unknown substances with unknown side effects”.

He also revealed he never attended university and was working as a forklift driver in a Dutch plastics factory at the time he killed his former wife.

Facing questions from the judge and the prosecution, he denied abusing his former wife physically, claiming he never strangled her, contrary to what she told the police before her death.

“I didn’t strangle her. I was about to. I put my hands around her neck, but I didn’t hurt her,” he said about a dispute the couple had in 2018.

Anderson alleged his former wife lied about the incident later to receive a favourable ruling in the custody dispute.

He did admit to the court, however, that he became addicted to marijuana and alcohol in the year before he killed Megumi and had consumed them daily while also taking antidepressants.

Anderson has been in detention in a Budapest jail since his arrest in February last year.

His trial is set to continue in the new year at the Buda Central District Court.