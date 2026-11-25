Ireland’s Nick Griggs celebrates as he crosses the finishing line to claim gold in the under-23 race at the 2025 Spar European Cross-Country Championships in Lagoa, Portugal. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Nick Griggs will defend his European Cross-Country under-23 title after being named among the 30-strong Irish team selected for the event in Belgrade, Serbia on December 13th.

Griggs won individual gold in Lagoa, Portugal last year, also leading the Irish under-23 team to gold, and the Tyrone runner, who turns 22 next month, will return from his new base at the University of Oregon for what will be his last shot at another under-23 gold.

Griggs finished ninth in the NCAA Cross-Country Championships in Terre Haute, Indiana last Saturday, an impressive return to form following a knee injury which saw him miss seven weeks of training.

Joining Griggs will be Niall Murphy (Ennis Track), who was third in the senior men’s race at the National Championships on Sunday, along with Diarmuid Fagan (Mullingar Harriers), Frank Buchanan (CNDR Track Club) and Lughaidh Mallon (UCD).

The senior teams will be spearheaded by recent back-to-back national cross-country champions Brian Fay (Raheny Shamrock) and Fiona Everard (Bandon). Fay was part of the silver-medal winning Irish senior men’s team last year. Two others from that team, Jack O’Leary and Cormac Dalton (both Mullingar Harriers), return this year and are joined by Callum Morgan (CNDR Track Club) and Oisín Ó Gailín (Finn Valley) who will run in the senior race for the first time.

Fiona Everard of Bandon AC celebrates winning the 123.ie National Cross-Country Championship at the Sport Ireland Campus at Abbotstown. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Everard will race at her fourth successive European Cross-Country, her highest finish coming in Lagoa last year where she was 10th. The Cork woman who won her third senior women’s cross-country title in four years last Sunday.

Everard is joined on the team by Danielle Donegan (Tullamore Harriers), Eimear Maher (Dundrum South Dublin), Rebecca Wallace (CNDR Track Club) and Niamh Allen (Leevale).

Emma Hickey (United Striders) also returns having won Ireland’s first ever women’s under-20 medal at the event in Lagoa last year when she claimed bronze. The Wexford athlete went on to win silver in the 1,500m at the European Athletics Under-18 Championships this summer and retained her under-20 Women’s national cross-country title last weekend.

A youthful men’s under-20 team is selected for Belgrade, with all five making debuts at this level of competition. National champion Lucas Lyons (North Leitrim) is joined by Conrad Latham (Raheny Shamrock), Ewan Kennedy (Dundrum South Dublin), Charlie White (Donore Harriers) and Andrew Hinds (Togher).

“We are delighted to be travelling to Belgrade this year with a number of opportunities for medals and strong finishes, both individually and with teams, and also in a widening number of categories than where our traditional success has come,” said Athletics Ireland’s high-performance endurance lead Mark Kenneally.

“Great credit goes to all the athletes who have made this team, and their coaches. Hopefully we can progress again in our overall performance to continue our recent trajectory.”

Ireland teams for European Cross-Country, Belgrade, December 13th

Under-20 Women: Emma Hickey (United Striders), Megan Brunt (Blackrock), Ally Duffy (Tullamore Harriers), Claire O’Grady (Ennis Track), Ava Colreavy (Sligo).

Under-20 Men: Lucas Lyons (North Leitrim), Conrad Latham (Raheny Shamrock), Ewan Kennedy (Dundrum South Dublin), Charlie White (Donore Harriers), Andrew Hinds (Togher).

Under-23 Women: Róise Roberts (CNDR Track Club), Neasa Ní Ainiféin (Ennis Track), Anna Gardiner (East Down), Amy Greene (Finn Valley), Kirsti Charlotte Foster (CNDR Track Club).

Under-23 Men: Niall Murphy (Ennis Track), Diarmuid Fagan (Mullingar Harriers), Nick Griggs (CNDR Track Club), Frank Buchanan (CNDR Track Club), Lughaidh Mallon (CNDR Track Club).

Senior Women: Fiona Everard (Bandon), Danielle Donegan (Tullamore Harriers), Eimear Maher (Dundrum South Dublin), Niamh Allen (Leevale), Rebecca Wallace (CNDR Track Club).

Senior Men: Brian Fay (Raheny Shamrock), Jack O’Leary (Mullingar Harriers), Callum Morgan (CNDR Track Club), Oisín Ó Gailín (Finn Valley), Cormac Dalton (Mullingar Harriers).