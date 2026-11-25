Nations Championship organisers have confirmed that they are investigating the comments made by the South Africa assistant coach Mzwandile Stick which were critical of the decision not to suspend Sam Prendergast for last Saturday’s game at the Aviva Stadium.

That decision was made unanimously by an independent citing committee, and the organisers and World Rugby may take a dim view of Stick’s assertion that if Prendergast’s alleged knee-drop tackle for which he was cited had been committed by a Fijian player, then he would be back home “drinking kava” and doing tackle drills.

Stick’s comments on the eve of the Ireland-South Africa game came in the wake of Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus incurring a six-match sanction. This followed his critique of the match officials in South Africa’s narrow defeat to France last Friday week when questioning their integrity.

It is also understood that both the tournament organisers and World Rugby are studying evidence of the Erasmus watchalong during Ireland’s 20-17 win over South Africa to see if he was in breach of the restrictions placed on him during his six-game suspension which prohibited him from giving advice to his assistant coaches.

Erasmus is also banned from conducting any midweek duties in the six match weeks in which he is suspended and in his absence the Springboks sent no replacement to Wednesday’s media day in Twickenham attended by the 100 other head coaches and dozen captains ahead of this weekend’s playoff finals.

They were not contractually obliged to do so and their captain, Siya Kolisi, was in attendance.