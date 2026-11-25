A record 49,575 applicants entered the ballot for next year’s Irish Life Dublin Marathon with almost three applicants for each of the 17,200 places available.

This marks a six per cent increase on the 47,000 applications in the ballot entry last year. Of the overall race capacity of 22,500, 17,200 were once again made available via the ballot entry.

The remaining 5,300 entries go to charity-based runners, good-for-age entries, club runners entering the national marathon championship plus the elite field.

Ballot results began going out by email on Wednesday morning, with successful applicants being offered places for next year’s race, set for Sunday October 24th. Unsuccessful applicants will have their ballot fee (€4) refunded and can explore other ways to enter, including through the marathon’s official charity programme, which is now open.

“The record response to this year’s ballot shows how much the Irish Life Dublin Marathon means to runners,” said Seán Ó Riain, CEO of Dublin Marathon Group. “We’re delighted to see demand continue to grow, and congratulations to everyone who secured a place.

“We recognise that many applicants will be disappointed not to have secured a place through the ballot. There are still other ways to take part, including charity places, which are now available. We encourage runners to explore these options and join us in making race day a memorable celebration of running and community.”

The 2027 entry fee increased to €130, the first price hike in five years, due to the significant rise in the costs of staging the event. That marked an 18 per cent increase on the previous entry fee of €110.

A limited number of Good for Age places will be available to runners who meet the qualifying time for their age category. Runners can apply with a qualifying result from an eligible race in 2025, 2026 or 2027. The qualifying criteria will be published on Tuesday, December 1st 2026, and applications will open on Friday, May 7th 2027.

Places returned during the refund window will go on sale from Wednesday 14 July 14th on a first-come, first-served basis, subject to availability.

Runners with a confirmed entry can transfer it to another runner during the official transfer window, which runs from Wednesday July 21st to Wednesday September 22nd.

Runner can also book packages through approved sports travel partners. Selected packages include a marathon entry and accommodation and are subject to availability.