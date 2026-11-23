QUOTE

“Conceicao banned Nutella. He’s a good guy, but he had harsh methods. Hitler-like.”

AC Milan defender Strahinja Pavlovic alleging that his former manager Sergio Conceicao was so brutal he even banned his favourite cocoa spread.

NUMBER: 119,200,000

The estimated amount (in Euros) that Manchester United have paid out in compensation for sacking and hiring managers since Alex Ferguson retired. That would have bought them five left-backs.

Beckham’s perfumes selling for discount causes lawsuit

Lawsuit of the week? Very definitely the one David Beckham’s company has launched against the distributor of his posh perfumes after they were found on sale in – stop giggling – Poundland and a bargain bin in a petrol station.

“Sir David,” it is argued, has carefully cultivated the lifestyle and luxury image of the brand for decades”, so “imagine, then, the shock and dismay experienced’ when “the David Beckham brand with being associated with cheap, discount products. How could this possibly have happened?”

How much compensation is Beckham looking for? Well, put it this way, the equivalent of selling 31,350,000 bottles of his perfume in Poundland – sales figures that would have kept the poor old struggling chain afloat.

WORD OF MOUTH

“If they think that gives them an advantage, bloody hell. It’s one of those things in society.”

Neil Warnock on footballers cutting holes in their socks to relieve the pressure and tightness on their calves. It’s society’s fault.

“This is the kind of thing that is happening in our society right now. We haven’t dealt with it before and we need to put new things in place.”

More societal complaints, this time from Mikel Arteta who’s not happy with his players unintentionally revealing team news ahead of time through their Fantasy Football choices.

“I don’t even know what you’re talking about. With that name I thought it was a car.”

Is Lazio manager Gennaro Gattuso a mega Grand Theft Auto VI fan? No.

Ian Evatt gets rude birthday present

Thursday, November 19th, 9.08am: “Happy Birthday to our Head Coach, Ian Evatt. Have a great day, Gaffer!” That was a nice 45th birthday greeting from Blackpool to their manager last week. How great was his day?

Thursday, November 19th, 4pm: Blackpool Football Club can announce that Ian Evatt has departed his role as Head Coach after 12 months in charge.”

Yes, they sacked the birthday boy. Cold.

MORE WORD OF MOUTH

“He came in with a nail gun and nailed everybody’s gear to the ceiling in the dressingroom. Brian Laudrup’s boxer shorts were up in the corner of the roof. Stuart McCall’s cowboy boots were nailed to the floor.”

Mark Hateley reminiscing about good times with Paul Gascoigne at Rangers.

“I didn’t think things could get worse after Sepp Blatter, but someone has managed to do just that.”

Jurgen Klopp salutes Fifa president Gianni Infantino for, eh, outdoing his predecessor.

“Now I have to respond to Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother? She is a lady I respect greatly, but a mother is a mother, she always defends her children, even to death.”

Portugal manager Jorge Jesus after Ronaldo’s Ma said she was happy to see his Ronaldo-less side getting battered by Denmark.