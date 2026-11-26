Rashee Rice before an NFL game in Atlanta on November 15th. He made six catches for 53 yards in the Kansas City Chiefs’ 34-7 torching of the Arizona Cardinals last Sunday. Photograph: Todd Kirkland/Getty

For the seven days starting October 19th, the Kansas City Chiefs paid wide receiver Rashee Rice $43,353 in wages to catch the football. Not an outrageous weekly amount for somebody who set rookie records and won a Super Bowl in his first year in the NFL. Far more startling is that Rice took home just $14,665 of that. The remainder went to taxes, social security, Medicare, union dues, league fines, and garnishments related to legal issues.

In the fourth and final year of a contract worth $6.5 million, he has $13,640 in his checking accounts, a wardrobe worth $7,500, and rents an apartment from a former Chief.

The strange state of his financial affairs – he owns zero investments of any kind – was laid bare when Rice filed paperwork for bankruptcy in the Northern District of Texas on November 4th. With an average NFL career spanning just over three seasons, Sports Illustrated once reckoned 78 per cent of retired players experience serious money trouble early in retirement, unable to cope once the hefty salary cheques suddenly stop coming in.

This case is very different, involving a 26-year-old about to enter the prime earning years of his sporting life. Pay stubs made public by the court offer a portrait of a troubled athlete whose own foolishness has already cost him a small fortune.

Just under two months after catching six crucial passes for 39 yards in a 25–22 victory over the San Francisco 49ers at Super Bowl LVIII in 2024, Rice climbed behind the wheel of a Lamborghini Urus that he was leasing for a whopping $1,750 per day. Sometime after 6pm, he started racing his friend Teddy Knox, driving a Corvette also registered to Rice, down Dallas’s North Central Expressway. Somewhere around 119mph, they both lost control of their vehicles, shunting into the median, and causing a chain reaction collision in which four other cars and their occupants were injured. Then, Rice fled the scene of the crash on foot.

Upon searching both his cars, police discovered marijuana, a gold chain, a cheque for $16,500 and Rice’s copy of the Chiefs’ playbook. With arrest warrants quickly issued in his name, he turned himself in to the authorities, eventually pleading guilty to counts of collision involving serious bodily injury and of racing on a highway causing bodily injury. Sentenced to five years of probation and one month in jail, he agreed to pay the medical bills of his victims and then started settling the civil lawsuits they had filed against him.

Rashee Rice (4) celerbrates with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) after his touchdown in a game against the Denver Broncos on November 1st. Photograph: Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire/Getty

At last count, he still owes $1.9 million to those he injured and is so hard-up for cash he had to supply his Super Bowl ring (worth $160,000) as collateral to his lawyer to cover the legal fees involved in a Chapter 7 bankruptcy. In the aftermath of the crash and a subsequent six-week suspension from the league, Rice issued all sorts of public mea culpas, talked about how much this costly mistake had taught him, and issued grand promises about making restitution.

Now, he stands accused of using bankruptcy to try to wriggle out of his debts to the injured parties. Worse, they allege he’s doing it at this juncture because he’s hoping to sign a new and improved NFL contract at the end of the current season.

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“Essentially, he’s cutting us off,” said Sanjay Mathur, an attorney representing several of the victims. “He’s absolutely not a man who takes responsibility for the welfare of others. One can only hope that at some point in time in his lifetime and career, he does what any honourable person would do, and that is to make amends for those whom he injured. His cheap words and useless apologies are no substitute for the compensation that his victims deserve.”

Before they play a single down in the NFL, incoming rookies are subjected to mandatory education classes to teach them how to protect their earnings, to avoid fraudsters, and to resist the urge to overspend given the brevity of the average stint in the league. For every Ferdinand Mendoza, the Las Vegas Raiders’ quarterback and MBA student currently fronting a financial literacy advertising campaign for US Bank, there are plenty others like Rice. They don’t heed the pecuniary advice then compound money problems with their behaviour.

Rashee Rice in action for Kansas City Chiefs against the New York Jets on November 8th. Photograph: Kevin Sabitus/Getty

When he has his day in court on December 11th, interested debtors will include two banks seeking a combined $350,000, an ex-girlfriend owed $200,000 arising from a disputed assault allegation, and Classic Lifestyle, to whom he remains on the hook for $300,000 for the damaged Lambo.

Impressively unaffected by these pressures, Rice made six catches for 53 yards in the Chiefs’ 34-7 torching of the Arizona Cardinals last Sunday and appears to be rounding into some sort of improved form in advance of the Thanksgiving (Thursday) night clash with the Buffalo Bills.

It will take much more play like that to salvage his standing with the Chiefs. Just days after his bankruptcy garnered national headlines, the club signed Josh Downs, a wide receiver from the Indianapolis Colts regarded as a potential long-term replacement because Rice’s contract is unlikely to be renewed. Too many injuries on the field. Too many issues off it.

Of course, in the traditional way of the NFL, some team will take a chance that his talent for clasping his hands around a spiralling football remains intact and outweighs all other concerns about him.

He’s banking on it.