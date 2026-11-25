An internal investigation was carried out on behalf of the Garda Commissioner, who decided Sgt Brosnan should be dismissed. Photo: Bryan O’Brien/The Irish Times

A Garda sergeant who is challenging his dismissal following his conviction for drink driving has been granted a High Court order entitling him to see the investigation file leading to the decision.

Sgt Robert Brosnan was breathalysed after he was involved in a road traffic crash at the North Ring Road in Cork City on December 19th, 2020. On arrival at the scene, gardaí discovered a Peugeot 308 car stationary on the wrong side of the road and also saw a van which was lying on its side.

Sgt Brosnan, who was not on duty at the time, failed a breath test, the result showing 62 µg (microgrammes) of alcohol per 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 22 µg per 100ml of breath.

He was arrested for drink driving and later was convicted in the District Court, which was affirmed in the Circuit Court following an appeal.

An internal investigation was carried out on behalf of the Garda Commissioner, who decided he should be dismissed.

He brought a High Court judicial review challenge to the legality of the procedure adopted by the commissioner, particularly in relation to the fact that the investigation was originally commenced under one Garda regulation (regulation 23) but that was subsequently abandoned and was replaced by an investigation and ultimate decision under a different regulation (regulation 39).

The difference between the two regulations was that the first provided for lesser penalties than dismissal.

He sought production of the investigation file in aid of his challenge against his dismissal but it was refused on the basis that, among other things, the contents were “clearly known” to the sergeant.

He argued it was necessary for him to have sight of the information that led to the commissioner deciding to abandon the first investigation under one of the 2007 garda regulations and substitute in its place the far more draconian sanction that can be imposed under another regulation.

In a judgment ordering the sergeant be furnished with the entirety of the documentation that was before the commissioner, Judge Anthony Barr said he was satisfied this was appropriate having regard to the issues that arise for determination in his substantive judicial review proceedings.