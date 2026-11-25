A wooden boat carrying 102 people is escorted by Spain's maritime rescue service towards the entrance of La Restinga's harbour on the Canary island of El Hierro. Photograph: Antonio Sempere/AFP via Getty Images

A record of more than 2,100-plus people arrived in Spain’s Canary Islands over 24 hours in overcrowded boats, maritime rescue service ‌data showed on Wednesday, prompting regional leader Fernando Clavijo to call for a European-level response to the migrant crisis.

“The Canaries ​can’t take it anymore. We’re experiencing an unprecedented migration pressure,” Clavijo wrote on X, adding that he had requested an urgent meeting with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen.

“These people come to Europe and ​it’s not fair that we alone respond to a drama of this magnitude,” he said.

One person was ⁠found dead in a boat and another gave birth during the perilous crossing ‌from ‌West ​Africa, the rescue service said.

The daily arrivals surpassed the previous record of about 1,500 set two weeks ago.

A child is carried off a boat by Spanish maritime rescue services on the island of El Hierro, in Spain's Canary Islands. Photograph: Antonio Sempere/AFP via Getty Images

Most of the boats arrived ⁠at El Hierro, an island ​of some 11,400 residents that has become one ​of Europe’s key entry points for migrants from West Africa.

Prime minister Pedro Sánchez, who ‌has faced tough criticism of his open ​stance on migration during the campaign ahead of Sunday’s parliamentary election, said on Wednesday ⁠Europe needed a comprehensive approach to ⁠migration, including stronger ​border controls in co-operation with Senegalese and Gambian authorities.

Still, he said Spain needed “to open legal migration pathways” for workers in sectors such as housing that are short of qualified labour.

The Atlantic route from West Africa to the Canary Islands is one of the world’s deadliest migration crossings as people seek to reach Spanish territory despite rough seas, strong currents and long distances.

Arrivals tend to pick ‌up in the autumn ⁠months, when sea conditions along the route are generally calmer and more favourable for crossings.

Arrivals so far this year had climbed to 28,103 as of ‌late November, more than last year’s total but still well below an all-time high of 46,843 recorded in ​2024, when most crossings occurred during the first nine months ​of the year. Nearly 21,000 people have reached the archipelago in the last two months. – Reuters.