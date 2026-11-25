Joint Athletes of the Year Mark English and Kate O'Connor with their awards during the 123.ie National Athletics Awards ceremony at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Santry. Photograph: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Such were their shared triumphs and consistency of performances it was simply impossible to keep them apart, meaning Mark English and Kate O’Connor were announced as joint winners of the 2026 Athlete of the Year award.

English and O’Connor were both present at the Athletics Ireland awards in Dublin on Wednesday evening, after winning European Championship gold medals in their respective events in Birmingham last August, along with rewriting their own personal bests over the course of the year, both indoors and outdoors.

In winning the 800m gold medal, at age 33, English became the first Irish man to win a European title outdoors. The Donegal athlete also lowered his Irish indoor 800m record to 1:44.23, set a new national 1,000m record of 2:15.82, and clocked an outdoor personal best of 1:42.78 at the inaugural World Athletics Ultimate Championship in Budapest, where he made his first global outdoor final, finishing sixth.

“I stayed at it, persevered, and eventually got the reward in the end,” English said of his year, the Finn Valley AC star adding that it was by some distance “the best of his career”.

It’s not yet decided, however, whether English will continue racing into 2027, and perhaps beyond. He turns 34 in March, and has already ruled himself out of the European Indoor Championships, set for Valencia in the same month.

“It’s still in the thought process, but I haven’t made any decision on it yet. I’m back training, because I just love to stay fit. But it is difficult to know what to do. Because 2026 is going to be extremely difficult to top.

Orla Comerford with her Para Athlete of the Year award. Photograph: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

“I’ll have to sit down over Christmas, but 2026 was such brilliant year, it’s not something I want to get away from, it’s something I want to celebrate a little bit, with the people who are close to me. And I don’t want the talk of retirement to overshadow that.”

For O’Connor, who turns 26 next month, 2026 also proved to be the best of her career. She won bronze in the pentathlon at the World Indoors in Poland in March, before adding Commonwealth Games gold in the heptathlon in July, then another heptathlon gold in Birmingham. That made for seven successive championship medals over the last two seasons.

The Dundalk star has already set herself two main goals for next year – those European Indoors in March, then the World Championships in Beijing in September – before starting her build-up to the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

“My eyes are definitely on Valencia and I’m looking forward to getting out and competing a little bit more,” she said. “Being European indoor champ as well as outdoor champ sounds very nice.

“To end the season as European champ, that’s the stuff of dreams. I’m not sure how I’m going to top it, I’ll just continue to try be a better athlete.”

English also collected the Middle Distance Athlete of the Year Award, while O’Connor also collected the Field and Multi Event Athlete of the Year Award.

Jack O'Leary collects the Team of the Year award on behalf of the senior men's European Cross-Country team. Photograph: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Ahead of the award ceremony, a minute’s silence was held as a mark of respect for the four Irish Olympians who died this year: 1956 Olympic 1,500m champion Ronnie Delany, 1988 1,500m runner Gerry O’Reilly, 2012 1,500m runner Ciarán Ó Lionáird, and Ciara Mageean, the two-time 1,500m Olympian who died earlier this month, aged 34.

It’s just three years since Mageean was announced as joint winner of the 2023 Athlete of the Year, along with Rhasidat Adeleke, after both athletes finished fourth at the 2023 World Championships in Budapest.

Bouncing back from a difficult 2025, Adeleke was named Sprints and Hurdles Athlete of the Year, highlighted by her silver medal in the women’s 200m at the European Championships in a new Irish record of 22.28.

Nick Griggs was named Endurance Athlete of the Year after winning under-23 individual and team gold medals at the European Cross-Country Championships last December.

Orla Comerford (Raheny Shamrock AC) was named Para Athlete of the Year following another outstanding season. The three-time Paralympian set a European T13 100m record of 11.72 at the Morton Games before running 11.56 later in the summer.

Olive Loughnane was inducted into the Irish Athletics Hall of Fame, with her career high coming at the 2009 World Championships in Berlin. Her silver medal in the 20km was subsequently upgraded to gold in 2016, following the banning of Russian gold medal winner Olga Kaniskina.

National Athletics Award Winners 2026

Athlete of the Year: Mark English and Kate O’Connor

Hall of Fame: Olive Loughnane

Under-20 Athlete of the Year: Séamus Clarke

Sprints and Hurdles Athlete of the Year: Rhasidat Adeleke

Endurance Athlete of the Year: Nick Griggs

Middle Distance Athlete of the Year: Mark English

Field and Multi Event Athlete of the Year: Kate O’Connor

Team of the Year: Senior Men’s European Cross Country Team (Jack O’Leary, Brian Fay, Cormac Dalton, Darragh McElhinney and Efrem Gidey)

Para Athlete of the Year: Orla Comerford

Lifetime Services to Coaching: Mary McKenna

Lifetime Services to Athletics: Mary Cronin

Special Recognition Awards: Nick Sweeney and Danny McDaid

Schools Athlete of the Year: Michael Kent

University Athlete of the Year: Kotryna Pacerinskaite

Mountain Runner of the Year: Sinéad Farrell

Masters Athlete of the Year: Seán McMullin

Ultra Runner of the Year: Terry Shanley

Development Club of the Year: Clongriffin

Performance Club of the Year: Raheny Shamrock

Official of the Year: John McGrath (West Waterford)

Inspirational Performance on Irish Soil: Rhasidat Adeleke (200m, National senior championships)

European Coaching Awards: Liz Coomey, Michael O’Connor and Justin Rinaldi

European Athletics Member Federation Award: John Cronin