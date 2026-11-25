Dublin's Peter’s Pub was acquired by members of the O’Malley family last year in a deal reportedly valued at about €5m

Publican Eamonn O’Malley, whose family group owns a number of prominent Dublin pubs, has died.

The O’Malley Group operates Dublin pubs including Fagan’s in Drumcondra; the Old Stand on Exchequer Street; the Yacht in Clontarf; Cumiskey’s in Ashtown and the Autobahn in Glasnevin.

In 2025, the historic Dublin city-centre bar Peter’s Pub was acquired by members of the O’Malley family in a deal reported at about €5 million.

The pub subsequently returned to profit under the O’Malley Group, The Irish Times has previously reported.

The premises had been run by Enda and Pauline Keogh for nearly 50 years prior to its sale.

Latest accounts for Peter’s Pub show it made a post-tax profit of €141,000 in the year ending August 2025, compared to a loss of €713,000 in 2024.

The filings for Peter’s Pub Ltd show the venue is not linked to the O’Malley Pub Group’s main holding company Romont Ltd and is instead equally owned by Eamonn O’Malley jnr, David O’Malley and Sean O’Malley, who are aged between 30 and 34.

The family-owned group was founded by Eamonn and Michael O’Malley in 1990, with a primary headquarters in Drumcondra, Dublin.

O’Malley died on Monday “suddenly but peacefully at his home”, a notice on RIP.ie said.

He is survived by his wife Carmel and sons Gary, David, Eamonn and Seán.