Three workers left jobless when a hospitality firm co-owned by former rugby international Conor Murray closed down its operation at a west Clare gastropub have secured rulings worth over €23,000 for employment rights breaches at the WRC. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Three workers left jobless when a hospitality firm co-owned by former rugby international Conor Murray closed down its operation at a west Clare gastropub have secured rulings worth over €23,000 for employment rights breaches.

Catherine Jones, a manager, and chefs Kamil Bozek and Kamil Baran, had pursued complaints at the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) against their former employer, CMK Hospitality, trading as Morrissey’s of Doonbeg.

The workers stated in their complaints that they each got a text at 6pm on Sunday, 9th November, 2025 from operations manager Bryan Gill, informing them that Morrissey’s “would be closing after that night”.

Jones gave evidence that she was directed to inform the rest of the staff and was told notification letters would be issued the following day, it was submitted.

It was the following Thursday when the letters came, she said, with hers stating that it was “no longer sustainable” to continue trade into 2026.

Jones showed the tribunal email correspondence with the operations manager, Mr Gill. In these, Mr Gill suggested the company might have work available in Limerick and Tullamore, the tribunal noted.

She said neither were feasible given the travel time involved, as the Limerick site was an hour and a quarter’s drive from Doonbeg and the Tullamore site two hours and forty minutes away.

Jones, Bozek and Baran each sent the official form seeking redundancy payments on 4t December, 2025, all of which were returned as “undelivered” by An Post a fortnight later, it was submitted.

When Jones followed up with Gill about the redundancies on 15th December, 2025, Gill said he was leaving the business and referred her to a human resources manager, Fionna Gallagher, it was submitted.

There was no reply to her emails to Gallagher on the matter other than an “out of office” response, she added.

The tribunal noted “no attendance by or on behalf of the respondent” at a hearing last month.

In decisions published on Wednesday , adjudicator Ewa Sobanska found the company had failed to give any of the three workers notice of the termination of their employment, or to pay them in lieu of notice.

She awarded two weeks’ wages to each of the complainants.

Sobanska also directed the payment of €2,163.45 to Bozek for the firm’s failure to pay out the value of unused annual leave at termination of employment, and awarded him €1,000 in compensation for this breach of the Organisation of Working Time Act 1997.

The adjudicator also awarded all three of the workers their statutory redundancy under the Redundancy Payments Act 1967.

That means redundancy payments totalling over €15,000 are also due to the workers, subject to confirmation of their PRSI contributions during the employment, and brings the total sum owed by the company to its former staff to over €23,000.

Murray, who retired after Ireland’s Six Nations campaign last year holds a 22.5 per cent share of the company, according to company filings.

Larger stakes are held by fellow directors Alan Clancy and Robert Kearns, according to company filings.

The establishment is reportedly under new ownership.