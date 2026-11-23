In 1922, baseball commissioner Kenesaw Landis suspended the legendary superstar Babe Ruth for playing exhibition games without permission. The commissioner deemed it was necessary to protect the sport, with Landis wisely stating the principle that “no person is bigger than the game,” – a truly important concept. Ruth accepted his six-week suspension, admitting he was wrong.

Not so Rassie Erasmus, who probably pays scant attention to the Landis concept. His interview last Monday was remarkable for all the wrong reasons after South Africa lost to France; with the coach managing to stitch the words “match fixing” and “interfering with the outcome” into the fabric of what he said. Unsurprisingly, he received an immediate six-match ban, imposed by World Rugby.

Central to his complaint was the knee-drop tackle, which the match officials are only coming to terms with and, while there will be some obvious ones, believe me it is problematic. If the tackler’s knee hits the ground a split second before the tackle, then it is a penalty. If it is simultaneous with the tackle it is play on, a nightmare to judge in real time. So, just when we’d hoped to hear less from the TMO, here is a new reason for his involvement. Players will also appeal to the referee for a ‘check,’ adding to the difficulty. The current level of questioning has already reached unacceptable levels and raises the idea of a captain’s challenge.

Erasmus is adored in South Africa – maybe in that country he is bigger than the game – and can do no wrong. The suspension unleashed a widespread, horrible social media attack on World Rugby officials and administrators. The odious extent of it saw the SA Rugby Union issuing a complete condemnation, but without any mention of Erasmus’ behaviour.

SA Rugby had previously issued a statement requesting a full hearing, with a view to Erasmus “contextualising” his remarks, but it is understood that no formal appeal was lodged. In any case, this is not about whether referee Andrea Piardi had a good game or if he was woeful. It is strictly about what the coach said at the press conference, particularly given his previous form.

A poster of South Africa head coach Rassie Erasmus at the Aviva Stadium before Ireland’s match against South Africa. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

His comments in recent seasons about Nic Berry and Wayne Barnes led to a torrent of outrageous abuse. Frightening, sinister death threats were issued to the two referees and their families; Barnes’ wife was threatened with rape.

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Erasmus is well aware what happened, and could not have failed to know what these latest comments could provoke, yet he still felt them to be appropriate. Those who have spoken in support of him, or who have taken a position of “but I can see where he’s coming from,” should reconsider their stance. Maybe they forgot those threats. They should also listen to Andy Farrell and French coach Fabien Galthié, their unequivocal support for refereeing a welcome counter point.

It’s valid to wonder if Andrea Piardi and Matteo Liperini will ever be able to officiate South Africa again. Would it even be safe to do so? It’s also noteworthy that SARFU haven’t currently got a single referee at the top table, but maybe it’s not surprising.

World Rugby have introduced a commendable new process for chasing down coaches who are abusive towards officials. Italian coach Gonzalo Quesada recently accepted a two-match ban. Former All Black Kane Hames, now scrum coach with Hong Kong China, has also taken a six-match suspension on the chin. No choice on this one, he was overheard on the broadcast dishing out invectives to referee Luc Ramos and his assistants.

Erasmus knows perfectly well that his crass comments will pile extra pressure on to officials appointed to South Africa games. It is shameful that the coach of the world champions has once more found it necessary to stoop so low. But he has, and it must come with a correspondingly heavy price.

Referee Christophe Ridley (second right) speaks to players during a stoppage as Ireland’s Dan Sheehan (left) and South Africa’s Eben Etzebeth (second left) look on. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA

Despite the polluted atmosphere, English referee Christophe Ridley had obviously prepared very well and brought a calm authority to proceedings. He had a fine match, including swatting away a TMO intrusion, satisfied to believe the evidence of his own eyes – perhaps it’ll catch on. There was no senseless waffling or fake supercilious smiling which we see far too often. It was a style that all elite referees would do well to adopt.

No doubt South Africa will look for reasons to blame Ridley for their loss, but a magnificent display by Ireland was the true cause of their downfall. The visitors will point to Eben Etzebeth being called offside when charging down a kick inside the Irish 22. Ireland, in turn, can point to a subtle, but nonetheless early push by the Springbok scrum just before Morné van den Berg crossed for a try.

When Ridley correctly sent both Dan Sheehan and Marco van Staden to the bin, the referee called the offences as “proportionate to each other.” Many, including me, will have seen the South African player’s hit to Tadhg Beirne’s head as being the worse of the two. It is absolutely correct to safeguard player’s lower limbs, but the head is indisputably more deserving of protection. Probably correctly, both were then upped to red card status by French foul play review officer, Tual Trainini. However, it’s pretty doubtful if every such official would have done so, particularly in the Antipodes, and that is hardly satisfactory.

Ridley refereed the breakdown, issuing several penalties for sealing off the ball after a tackle, ensuring a contest for possession – whereas at Twickenham there was no such contest. The Australian referee, and non-stop chatterbox, Nic Berry adopted a laissez-faire approach to New Zealand and England players alike – they sealed off possession at will.

This represents a major difference in both player and referee behaviour, with the style in the southern hemisphere ignoring the necessity of a contest for possession. It is, for World Rugby, a much bigger problem than it might seem.

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