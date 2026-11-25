The head groundsman at England’s Rugby Football Union is confident Twickenham’s pitch will hold up to staging six matches across three days for the Nations Championship finals weekend, detailing the lengths he and his support staff will go to.

In preparation for the showpiece weekend, the Twickenham pitch – which had been in place since 2012 – was ripped up over the summer, with a new state-of-the-art hybrid surface laid. It comes complete with a reservoir that can hold 1.4 million litres of water below it – which can be reused using nanobubble technology – and was grown in Scunthorpe before being transported to southwest London.

Jim Buttar, head of grounds and technical operations, will be working 15-hour days across the weekend with a staff of about 15, including specialist support personnel, to ensure the Twickenham surface remains in good condition from Friday’s opening games, when Fiji face Italy and Australia take on Ireland, through to Sunday’s first-v-first clash between South Africa and France. England face New Zealand on Saturday in the fourth of the six matches, but Buttar revealed none of the fixtures will be priorities above the others.

“The objective is to ensure players experience a safe, consistent and high-performing surface for every match across the weekend,” said Buttar. “The team will be working from early morning through to the completion of the final match each day to ensure the highest possible playing standards are maintained.

“Modern hybrid pitch technology, combined with detailed planning and intensive maintenance operations, allows us to manage a demanding schedule like this. While every match naturally places wear on the surface, our focus is on maintaining consistency rather than trying to preserve the pitch for any one game.

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“Immediately following each match, teams will carry out repairs and recovery work to address areas of wear. We also monitor key performance indicators such as surface stability, traction and firmness throughout the weekend. The benefit of a reinforced hybrid playing surface is that it is specifically designed to withstand high levels of usage while maintaining player safety and performance characteristics.

“Our aim is that the players competing in the final experience a surface that performs to the same standard as the opening match of the weekend.”

Meanwhile, England have been boosted as they seek a third straight win over the All Blacks for the first time after they were awarded their home dressingroom for Saturday’s game. By beating New Zealand 37-12 last Saturday, England moved above the All Blacks in the world rankings – which have been used to determine who has the home dressingroom for the six fixtures. As a result, Ireland will use it before their game against Australia and South Africa will do so before Sunday’s final against France. – Guardian