Manchester United manager Mauricio Pochettino on the touchline during the Uefa Champions League match against Sporting at the Estadio Jose Alvalade, Lisbon. Photograph: Zed Jameson/PA

Mauricio Pochettino claimed Manchester United were punished unfairly after again appearing to suffer from faulty officiating in Wednesday night’s 2-2 draw at Sporting.

The key decision from Szymon Marciniak came when Amad Diallo’s first-half strike was ruled out due to the referee adjudging Youri Tielemans to have fouled Gonçalo Inácio just before the finish. Tielemans was booked and so when he received a second yellow card in second-half added time, he was sent off for United’s fifth red card in their last nine games. This followed Leny Yoro’s red card in Sunday’s 4-0 loss at Liverpool that was later rescinded.

“It’s difficult to find a game where you get punished [so much] in one game. We were punished a lot in key actions,” said Pochettino, who greeted questions about the official’s first caution of Tielemans by saying: “It’s difficult to understand why that happened on the field. Impossible.”

With 10 minutes left United were 2-1 ahead but suffered a chaotic ­ending as Senne Lammens dropped a high cross in front of his goal, allowing Luis Suárez to equalise with a bicycle kick.

Pochettino defended his goalkeeper. “Football is about making mistakes. I want to support always my player. It’s something that happened in that case. We need to talk about responsibility and it’s our responsibility too to provide the best tools,” said the head coach.

“In this type of action also our defensive line needs to cover the keeper better because it was very difficult. It’s not to blame the defensive line, but it’s two things that we need to improve, details that we need to work on. Because sometimes we talk about that professional players need to have refreshed concepts, details until that becomes a habit. And things that we need to improve are habits in a defensive way, offensive way, in all the areas.

“But of course, we need to accept, we accept the challenge and we are here to try to improve, you know, the small details that for sure we will improve.” Lammens saved a first-half penalty from Suárez before conceding another one himself moments later, which the striker coverted.

Bruno Fernandes equalised from the spot on 48 minutes before his bizarre long-range effort – which took a huge deflection off a divot in the pitch – put United ahead.

Despite the chaotic end, Pochettino was impressed by his team. “The structure was really good,” he said. “All the microdoses that we add to the team, I think is helping the structure to be very clear.” – Guardian