Les Kiss was in jovial form ahead of his first clash against Ireland since taking over as Wallabies coach during the summer.

Kiss was Ireland’s defence coach under Declan Kidney, winning a Grand Slam in 2009, before also coaching Ulster.

There were warm handshakes between Kiss and some Irish journalists gathered at Twickenham, where the Wallabies boss recalled his “special” time living in Dublin. He said he’s even looking forward to returning to his old local, the Galloping Green, when he returns to the house he still owns in Stillorgan.

Given Joe Schmidt’s departure not long after Ireland beat the Wallabies in July, this is the second Australia coach in succession with Irish ties.

“I don’t go around and kiss the babies and all that,” Kiss joked of Irish rugby’s fondness for his predecessor. “Joe deserves the way he’s held there, for sure.

“Look, I’ve got a lot of good friends there, I still have a place there. I’ll be going back in a couple of weeks, catch up with some really good friends, our kids went through the last few years of schools there. It’s a really special place, Dublin.”

Ireland look an altogether different proposition than the side that needed a missed kick by Ben Donaldson to beat the Wallabies in Sydney in July, having improved in a number of areas during this international window.

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Kiss, who wasn’t in charge of the Wallabies when the sides last met, certainly agrees. “It’s one of the teams that we analysed as a possibility in the last two weeks, if we ended up in third together,” he said. “So, one of the things I think is they have better rhythm in their whole game, the compact nature of how they get forward at the line and create space, which they did to Australia last year in the Aviva, create space with compact running lines.

“Defensively, you can see how they’ve reconnected elements in their game, we’ve noticed that’s a huge difference in when we played them then and how they’ve played in the last couple of games.”

Kiss has rotated his squad somewhat, giving debuts to James Ramm and Teddy Wilson, while 37-year-old Kurtley Beale returns to international rugby for the first time in two years.

Andy Farrell, by contrast, has gone “full metal jacket,” according to Kiss, only making two enforced changes, with Dan Sheehan suspended and Mack Hansen ill.

Asked if he thought Ireland would go with such a strong XV, Kiss said: “I thought so, personally. I’m not sure if this is their motivation, but they’re second. If they win and there’s another result, could they jump up and get number one? That would be a pretty special thing to achieve if they got that, why not go all out?

Les Kiss and Joe Schmidt in September 2015. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

“I didn’t think we’d be playing Ireland again anyway until the warm-up of the World Cup [on September 18th in Canberra], but I think they’re a really good team to play against this year. They’re disciplined, they test you at setpiece, test you in defence, test you in the air, they’re a good team right through every aspect of the game.”

Given Kiss was announced as Schmidt’s replacement in April yet didn’t take over the role until the summer, he had a long time to prepare ahead of next year’s home World Cup. After a difficult run, the Wallabies taking just three wins from their last eight games, he was asked whether the team is in the place he thought it would be 12 months out from the tournament.

“We had four elements we wanted to get on top of,” said Kiss. “I would say, each of those elements, two of them have been super solid – I won’t say what they are, but they’re rugby and culture based. Two of them would probably be 70-per-cent return. Those are the areas we need to get right so that we can step up again next year.

“One thing I did want to do is explore some depth, enjoy some options, which I’ve done. I wanted to ensure that we found a way to forge the way we want to play, explore that on the back of some really good stuff that Joe’s put together.

“The other thing was, by the end of it, have a really solid understanding of that identity, even if we’re not expressing it fully, have a solid understanding of what that is. The boys have done a lot of work in preparing that environment, being who they want to be out there.”