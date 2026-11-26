In theory, a fifth-place playoff against Australia in the Nations Championship at Twickenham on Friday (kick-off 8.10pm) does not seem like Ireland’s most important game of 2026. It therefore seemed as if Andy Farrell had more elbow room to rotate or experiment, but, with next year’s World Cup very much in mind, the Ireland head coach has taken the opposite approach.

The only two changes to the starting XV from last week’s 20-17 win over South Africa are enforced, with Nick Timoney and Jacob Stockdale starting in place of the suspended Dan Sheehan and Mack Hansen, who is ill.

Part of the ripple effect sees James McNabney restored, after his whirlwind cameo on debut against Fiji that was curtailed by a head injury. The only nod towards rotation or experimentation is Nathan Doak being promoted to the bench, with Craig Casey missing out.

The rationale for using this week as a trial run for the World Cup is understandable given the six-day turnaround, change of city and the one-off, quasi knock-out aspect to the game. These are all factors that will come into play in Australia next year.

Tadhg Beirne during an Ireland training session on Tuesday. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

After Ireland’s opening game in Pool D against Portugal in Sydney on October 4th, they will travel to Perth for their pivotal fixture against Scotland on October 10th. They will then have a seven-day turnaround to their final pool game against Uruguay in Melbourne, which should be followed by a round-of-16 game six or seven days later in Melbourne.

Moving deeper into the tournament, the four quarter-final winners will have a six-day turnaround to the semi-finals, possibly with a change of city from Brisbane to Sydney.

When push comes to shove, Farrell will want the bulk of his side performing back-to-back after six- or seven-day turnarounds, regardless of travel. The 2019 World Cup in Japan was littered with examples of teams who were knocked out a week after their biggest performance of the tournament.

“It was a big game last week,” said Farrell at Twickenham on Wednesday, “and when you play a big game, say it’s a knockout game – round of 16, or quarter-final, or whatever – then you don’t win anything. You don’t get into the semi-final by winning a round-of-16 [game], you’ve got to win the quarter-final, and the same with the final, et cetera. Backing up [performances] is pretty important to find out where we are in that regard.”

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Ireland had targeted the Springboks match as their biggest Test of this window. Backing up an outing like that can be the hardest thing.

“It’s tough,” he said. “It’s a funny one. We were in the airport and there are still people coming up to you and saying, ‘well done for last week,’ and it feels like six weeks ago to us now because we turned the page pretty quickly, to get the recovery right, get all the learnings from the game sorted and then we’ve moved on to Australia as soon as we possibly can.

Bundee Aki celebrates during last Saturday's game against the Springboks. Photograph: Inpho

“It’s a walk-through on Monday, one training session yesterday [Tuesday], and that’s about it really. We’ve a small captain’s run tomorrow [Thursday]. We’ve done those types of weeks before, but it’s pretty important how we go about it after a big week last week.”

Although Casey has made way for Doak, Farrell stressed he was very happy with the Munster scrumhalf’s display against Argentina. “He can be pleased with his autumn, but Craig and Jamison [Gibson-Park] are not always going to be fit or whatever, so Doakey gets his chance. And plus, the season’s only just getting going.”

It’s a little surprising, after his successful start as an out-and-out 10 at Connacht, that Ciarán Frawley has not been given any starts.

“I think Ciarán is doing excellent at Connacht, certainly at the start of the season,” said Farrell. “I think the more time that he gets in the saddle, which he will do, he’ll grow in that position anyway.

“I think Sam [Prendergast]’s got his mojo back and is playing some excellent rugby, and a bit of continuation to see whether he can back that up is pretty important as well.”

Farrell added that Jack Crowley was in camp last week and was in good spirits after vascular leg issues which have sidelined him indefinitely this season.

Jack Crowley has missed the Nations Championship through injury. Photograph: Tim Clayton/Getty Images

“He has started back with a bit of gradual return stuff, so it’s just a bit of seeing how that progresses. The important thing here is to make sure that we don’t rush these things, to make sure that we do things properly, because there’s a lot of detraining as well within that period, so we’ve got to make sure that he’s right. Not just the injury, but also the fitness of the lad.”

Joey Carbery is another outhalf in the mix since his return to Leinster. The 31-year-old is the most experienced 10 of the lot in international terms, but won the last of his 37 caps four years ago.

“He did well the other night, didn’t he, in the [Ireland] A game?” Farrell said of Carbery. “It was great to see him back in the mix in an Irish shirt, so hopefully that whets his appetite as well.

“Everyone should know if you’re playing for a province in Irish rugby that you’re on our radar anyway, but for him to be able to get selected for that, and run the week really well from what I’ve heard from Mark [Sexton] with a team that’s just put together within five days is pretty impressive.”