Rathgormack’s thrilling win over Dr Crokes of Killarney in the Munster club football semi-final on Sunday has rightly been the major talking point of the GAA week, and it has travelled briskly through the usual news cycle.

The shock of the final score arrived first, followed by the counter-reaction that took into account the Waterford champions have been running big teams close for the last couple of years in Munster, before reverting to the current, rather more stable position, which is – it’s a hell of a result.

The difference between winning by two and losing by two is a lot more than four points when you’re a team like Rathgormack. As the clock ticked down, and they held on to that two-point lead, the expectation among everyone in Dungarvan, and everyone watching in, was that Dr Crokes would find a way. The only people who didn’t subscribe to that thought were wearing green and red.

To everyone else, a Dr Crokes victory in extra-time would be put in the same bracket as countless other such games. They got a scare, Rathgormack played some great stuff, everyone gets a clap on the back, and the world remains as it always was. They’re a Waterford football team, so it’s the role they were born to play.

Changing that narrative and making that leap is the difficult part. Nemo Rangers will tell themselves not to be complacent, that the warning shot has been fired. But deep down, Nemo will be happy they don’t have to face Crokes. Rathgormack will be counting on that.

Before this weekend, club football in Waterford was mentioned only insofar as it related to the time elapsed between Ballygunner winning the county hurling final and playing their first game in the Munster club hurling championship (this year it was 11 weeks). Some people call that a gap. Others call it a football championship.

Waterford has remained steadfastly wedded to its calendar, which plays the hurling championship off to a finish first, before turning its attention to football. The Kerry hurling championship is played off before the football even begins there, but just about every other county with even a modicum of interest in proclaiming itself to be a dual county plays alternate weekends – a football weekend, followed by a hurling weekend, back to football.

[ Munster SFC semi-finals: Rathgormack set up Nemo showdown after shock win over Dr CrokesOpens in new window ]

Ballygunner’s Dessie Hutchinson celebrates at the final whistle after his side’s victory over Fourmilewater in the Waterford senior hurling final at Fraher Field, Dungarvan, on August 30th. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Waterford do it their way to ensure that as much hurling as possible is played in the summer months, and once you accept that hurling is the preferred sport, it has an internal logic. But what happens after Ballygunner win the county final, and the intermediate and junior championships are handed out?

In Waterford, everyone goes playing football – Dessie Hutchinson was brilliant for Gaultier’s footballers while he was hanging around waiting for the Munster hurling championship to start, for instance. I’m not saying the Waterford approach over the last few years is correct, but if they play hurling and football on alternate weekends, as happens in every other county, Hutchinson almost certainly won’t be playing football next year.

This is not down to an individual’s choice either. If clubs are given two weeks to recover for a hurling championship game, they will make a decision not to play football, particularly if they’re senior in hurling and junior in football. Is it better to have clubs playing football as an afterthought, after the ‘serious business’ of the hurling is over, than it is for them to not be playing at all?

An underestimated (or altogether ignored) metric of a county’s success is participation levels. When Paul Bellew of Galway GAA was making the argument against moving the All-Ireland finals back two weeks in the calendar earlier this year, he was able to bring receipts. Numbers playing the games in Galway had risen 21 per cent in five years since the split season began, with 23 teams affiliated in hurling that they didn’t have five years ago, and 21 in football.

Participation levels and the total number of teams affiliated are not numbers we hear discussed all that regularly. We do so much hand-wringing about the plight of the rural club that we are prone to missing the alternative reality in urban areas, which is that we have more people playing our games now than ever before. Anything that increases player numbers in either sport, and anything that increases the number of clubs offering both hurling and Gaelic football, is to be supported.

Waterford’s schedule has got more people playing football. Next January they will vote on a new structure which would see three football weekends placed in the middle of the early rounds of the hurling championship. Those islands of football would all be followed by a free weekend, a tacit admission that if hurling clubs were given the choice between playing a football game, or a one-week break for their hurlers, it’s not even a decision. The hurling final would then be at the end of September, with the football final at the end of October.

Waterford get plenty of stick for the way they run their championships, but the alternative could see hundreds of club players decide not to play football at all. At a time when dual players are squeezed more and more, that’s a local wrinkle worth considering. A Munster club final double for the Déise would be a ringing endorsement of the status quo.

[ ‘The club is the heartbeat of the parish’: Rathgormack revelling in shot at Munster gloryOpens in new window ]