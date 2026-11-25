Players react on the final whistle in the Nations Championship match between Ireland and South Africa at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photograph: Paul Faith/AFP via Getty Images

The Nations Championship got under way this year, where northern and southern hemisphere teams go head to head.

Ireland will play Australia for fifth place in the finals weekend, despite getting the third most points overall.

Has the new format been a success in your opinion? Should the finals weekend be structured the way it is? Is it better than the previous Test and summer tour structure?

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