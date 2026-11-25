Longford GAA are to recommend Dromard’s Seán Hagan as the county’s new senior football manager on a three-year term. The news comes 11 days after Andy McEntee brought his tenure to an abrupt end after just three weeks at the helm.

Hagan will have Alan Flynn, Galway’s 2013 All-Ireland under-21 winning coach, as part of his management team.

Hagan won a Longford senior football title with Dromard as a player in 1999 and an O’Byrne Cup with Longford in 2000. He was part of Denis Connerton’s Longford management team before managing Kiltubrid to a Leitrim senior football title in 2005, and then led Dromard to a Longford title in 2007.

Hagan also managed the Leitrim senior footballers for one season in 2014.

“Seán is a passionate Longford GAA man who brings plenty of energy and excitement to the role,” said Longford chairman Derek Fahy. “We look forward to his three-year tenure as manager of our senior footballers and wish him and his management team all the best.

“Our senior panel are looking forward to engaging with the new management team and are focusing on the challenge for the season ahead.”

McEntee stepped down earlier this month, stating: “Over recent weeks it has become clear to me that the level of player availability and commitment needed to build on this year’s promotion is not in place at this time.

“Players have their own reasons, and I respect that. But I could not in good conscience continue in a role I do not believe I can deliver on, and it is better for Longford that I make this decision now, so the county board has time to appoint a manager before the league.”