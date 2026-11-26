Ireland’s Rónan Kelleher celebrates with teammates after scoring his side’s third try during the Nations Championship match against South Africa at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin, on November 21st, 2026. Photograph: Nick Elliott/Inpho

In olden times it was feasible, theoretically, that rugby players could end up with trench foot given the boots and swampy, muddy pitches with just a suggestion of grass.

Nowadays, brake foot is a form of jeopardy, at least for the hookers. Barely a Test match goes by without the referee pinging one or other of the hookers for not displaying a brake foot.

Referees call it. Commentators draw attention to it. Spectators shrug and roll their eyes. Hookers get the blame. They bear the brunt of responsibility for a tidy engagement, unfairly, despite all the shenanigans that go on among the other 14 players at every scrum. No sooner have players adapted to a scrum law tweak, than another variation comes along.

Who better to ask than Ireland’s Rónan Kelleher to offer a layman’s explanation of brake-foot issues, where the hooker must keep one foot extended forward during the crouch and bind commands before withdrawing it once set is called by the referee.

“There’s obviously a World Rugby directive at the minute where they want the hooker’s [chosen] foot up [and out in front of him].

“They want their heel in the ground as well, which to be honest, it can be difficult because it’s not necessarily reducing the weight in there for that axial loading [the strain that’s taken on the neck and shoulders] which is what obviously they’re trying to do, the idea behind it.

“But [it’s] not really doing it because teams can still load up on their back foot. And with the heel on the ground, it can also be difficult to get that foot out of the ground [and] back. They want it up for the entire thing until ‘the set’ is called.

“And because obviously it’s split second, so quick, you can get caught with your foot up there. Then you’re in a dangerous position [with] your hips high and your scrum’s going to go backwards then as well.

“It’s about the ability to try and get that foot out of the ground because when you’ve a flat heel on the ground and there’s weight on you, it can be tough to try and pull that back [in an instant], especially with your studs stuck on the ground. I think we need to see over a longer period of time whether or not it actually fixes the axial loading, which they’re trying to do. I’m not so sure at the minute, we’ll see anyway.”

Ireland’s Tadhg Furlong, Rónan Kelleher and Andrew Porter during a scrum in the Nations Championship match against South Africa at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin, on November 21st, 2026. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

In a recent interview, former Australian hooker Jeremy Paul was unequivocal in his thoughts.

“Whichever idiot in World Rugby decided to bring this rule in about brake foot, you are up for a massive, massive hurt here where it’s dangerous, it’s absolutely dangerous.

“You can’t have the hookers having a flat foot when the other seven players are on the balls of their feet. When you say brake foot, I can’t stop 900 kilos from coming behind me, I can’t stop it by having my foot planted on the ground. Everybody’s got to be on the balls of their feet and it’s insane referees are penalising.”

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Kelleher was a great deal more diplomatic when asked what he would do if given carte blanche.

“I don’t know, each frontrow player would be different. Something that I might recommend mightn’t work for a tighthead or something like that where all of a sudden, it would make it more dangerous.

“I’m not really sure for the props [but], crouch, temple to temple, then bind, also temple to temple, not head on shoulders. But the negative side of that, the drawback is you’re getting back to the old days where you’ve the big hit, and that’s not where we want to be either. I don’t know to be honest. But that would be my answer at the minute, because that stops the axial loading on the necks.”

Kelleher’s try was one of the highlights of last Saturday’s victory over the Springboks and was a testament to the training ground and video analysis. They would choose a suite of maybe eight lineout options per match and then rep them throughout the week. That particular one they would have run three times at full speed and then walked through it on several other occasions to fine-tune the timing.

There are bailouts, alternatives, if there’s a glitch in the set-up. There wasn’t last Saturday. Josh van der Flier took out Malcolm Marx and gave Kelleher the chance one-on-one with Canan Moodie, whom the Irish hooker left clutching blades of grass.

“It’s unbelievably satisfying, gives everyone a lift. You saw the celebration, they’re just delighted that something you work on during the week [comes to fruition].”

The priority now at Twickenham on Friday night is to ensure a clean sweep of wins and sign off on a very successful November Nations Championship.

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